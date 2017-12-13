Viewpoint: Grateful for a generous community

BY BOB WEEDEN

A while ago the GISS 2017 graduation brochure fell off my shelf. I read it. Ninety-eight young people graduated, and the community donated 81 bursaries or scholarships. Ten were for technical skill development, 40 for more academics, and 31 recognized great work during high school years.

Yesterday I read the Dec. 6 Gulf Islands Driftwood, and I was so impressed with the number and variety of things volunteers are doing that I made a rough tally.

I can’t list them all. To sum up, I found news of eight different free events given by painters, singers, poets and storytellers; four activities raising money for food and clothing for people in need on the island, two sending help (solar cookers; food) to Africa; and four offering specific services from grieving workshops to safe operation of wood stoves and fireplaces.

On top of that, the Driftwood carried major stories (Burgoyne liquid waste facility, Ganges boardwalk) that involve citizens thoroughly engaged in community development.

All this makes me glad to be here. (We lived in another giving community, Fairbanks, Alaska, for three decades, but it is warmer here.)

My guess is that community volunteers will be way more important as the years go by. You may recall economist Jeremy Rifkin’s 1995 book, The End Of Work, in which he predicted that automation will put more and more people out of work, shrinking the labour force even while human numbers rise. Six per cent unemployment worries us now; he predicts joblessness at 20 to 25 per cent. Our first reaction is despair: How will people live? A lot of people have given us economic alternatives, basically answering what we can do with the money machines save.

I’ll venture two possibilities. One is to revitalize our physical community infrastructure, because in the last half century of high living we haven’t spent the money (“Don’t raise my taxes!”) to maintain it. Example: the North Salt Spring Waterworks District tells us we lose from three to four times as much water out of leaky pipes than “industry norms.” It will take a lot of money to plug them. I’ll bet Canada easily could invest $1 trillion over the next 20 years just on that sort of thing. Very likely we could invest twice that much to repair the damage we’ve done to forests, the air, soils, freshwaters and oceans while getting rich.

There’s no shortage of work to do.

Even if we take those jobs seriously we’ll still live lives with a lot more free time than now. Our concern today is still survival, but we are meant for more than that. At least so we tell ourselves.

If we do come to a time of more leisure for more folks, isn’t that a time to figure out what that “something more” is? And we aren’t ready for it. Productive leisure will require as much training as productive work — more, at first, because in 250,000 years we’ve never had that problem.

Back to solid island ground and my pleasure in being part of this community. It’s the best Christmas gift I can imagine.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident, biologist and author.