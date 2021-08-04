Viewpoint: Galiano is playing with fire
By CARMITA DE MENYHART
In 2006, Galiano Island experienced the biggest wildfire in modern history on the Gulf Islands.
Sixty-one hectares of the 126-hectare Galiano Community Forest were burnt. The fire came dangerously close to hydro transmission lines, and many people were evacuated. There was even talk of evacuating the entire island.
The fire was caused by human carelessness, but there were many contributing factors: extremely hot weather, strong outflow winds and an abundance of ground fuel.
A 30-year resident of Galiano recently commented: “I was evacuated during the 2006 wildfire and still suffer PTSD as a result. I have witnessed first-hand the increasing fire hazard due to climate change. A wildfire today would travel much farther and faster than it did in 2006.”
Galiano’s Community Forest is now being proposed as the location of an affordable housing/marketplace development. Yet, this forest, which experienced a devastating wildfire in 2006, has “high-intensity wildfire conditions,” according to community forest management plans done in 2008 and 2020.
There are specific conditions that make the Community Forest a particularly dangerous site for this kind of human incursion. An arborist who lives nearby, wrote: “The Community Forest is what woodland firefighters call a ‘jackpot.’ Most of the area is thickly covered with dead cedars, grass, mature Scotch Broom, and dense third-growth conifers. There is also a heavy ground fuel load that combines with the layered brush canopy to create a volatile mix that would encourage several distinct types of fire behaviour. The grass creates a ground fire, the piles of dead cedar create durable fuel loads and the dense conifers can create crown fires, which are fast moving and extremely dangerous.
“Besides the fire danger rating, two other major factors are slope and wind. The Community Forest is on a substantial slope. Making the matter worse is that sunny and hot weather in this micro-climate is often associated with outflow winds, which are generally from the northeast and almost directly uphill. Dense vegetation, slope, and confluent wind conditions create the perfect conditions for extreme fire behaviour. Building numerous housing units in the middle of this ‘jackpot’ would add an undue amount of risk to an already tenuous situation.”
Up to 48 future tenants could be in danger, this project could go up in flames, adjacent properties could be destroyed, and great ecological damage could be done.
People living close to the Community Forest have sent letters to various agencies warning of the fire risk and asking for a wildfire hazard assessment by a qualified forester. It is the responsibility of the Galiano Island Local Trust Committee to ask for an assessment, but no decision has yet been made.
Why aren’t the elected officials responsible for giving approval striving to obtain the most accurate data? Why do they appear to be uninterested in knowing the wildfire risk in the Community Forest?
As I look out my window at Galiano’s browning fir trees and crackling dry undergrowth, I hope that common sense will prevail.
Building any kind of housing in the middle of a heritage forest does not sound wise. If housing is proposed, why not propose to build it, at least, on the edge of the heritage forest or, better still, somewhere else altogether. Right? Common sense should not be compromised in decision-making, surely!
The housing site is not in the “middle” of the community forest, but on the edge of the forest on a publicly dedicated road and emergency route, a former logging road when the area was logged 12 times over the last several decades.
The immediate neighbours who find the area quite desirable would certainly agree with you that it should be built elsewhere.
Friends staying in our house were evacuated during the 2006 Galiano fire. I completely concur with what has been expressed in this article. Further human incursion into such an already uniquely dangerous landscape with the brutal evidence of climate change as we are experiencing this summer represents an unacceptable level of risk to a publicly funded project, its future residents, to the adjacent neighbourhood and possibly to the entire island. This location, at this point with one completely undeveloped road in and out of the Community Forest and 1/2 km to the proposed housing site which is 4-7 km from any services is completely unsuitable. The off-site infrastructure costs alone will be extraordinarily high and it is unclear who will pay for the road. We would all pay for a wildfire however.
It sounds like the neighbours have not been doing any FireSmart volunteer work removing the dangerous level of fuel in the heritage forest. Perhaps a new pool of 48 more people will enable the neighbourhood to get back on track.
Well said, John!! Very good point!!
Well good thing we’ve just hired a FireSmart team – I’m sure you’ve all already contacted them for help. And of course it would be irresponsible to operate a STVR in such a “dangerous landscape” especially when an arborist nearby is alerting us to the risk.
Perhaps clearing the part of that forest designated for an affordable housing complex would actually help mitigate the fire risk. Win-win!
The fire risk – as described by de Menyhart – isn’t too much for the strata subdivision that borders the property of the proposed affordable housing project. I guess private property owners that are looking to build/or have already built next to the proposed affordable housing development are held to a different standard from the one de Menyhart’s opinion piece is trying to promote for renters. I’m sure the Galiano Club would appreciate seeing some of these concerned neighbours come out to a broom pull once in a while to help mitigate fire risk if they’re so concerned. The GIGARHS site would make the neighbourhood safer because we are following FireSmart principles and will have ample water storage. That said, everywhere is a fire risk, not just 1663 Georgia View Road.
Yes…tragic. The immediate neighbours to this housing project (the author and a commenter) made the decision to develop 25 meters from this site. AFTER THE FIRE! And even more alarming, little has been done in their neighbourhood to remove forest litter. The good news is the CRD, the fire department, the broader community all know the new affordable housing site will actually be FireSmart and will have water on site to help fight any fires that occur in the neighbourhood. As is often the case, people move to a community with full understanding that the land adjacent is set aside for a specific use and then come up with many, many arguments that this should not happen. I am waiting for a snowy owl sighting.
So the 12 units of more dense housing with water storage and FireSmart procedures are more at risk than the sprawling air-bnb-riddled lots with no water storage or FireSmart procedures where there aren’t as many folks keeping an eye out… Got it.
Sounds like someone thinks people with less money are more careless? Hard to see this as anything other than classist.
I was a firefighter for almost ten years, and live between the author and the proposed development. In my time as a firefighter, I helped put out more fires in Sticks Allison area itself, but they were easier to put out because of the maintained roads.
I was on the 2006 fire.
The safest island from the point of view of fire safety would be one that was 100% developed subdivisions.
I fail to see how increasing the amount of road access to an area increases the risk of runaway fires. More likely, we’d be able to get to parts of that same fire faster next time.
As far as the risk of actual runaway fires go, the author already has the privilege of being at exactly the risk they supposedly fear. The author lives closer to the unmanaged forest to the southwest of them, where the best plan there would be better developed roads.
p.s. I’m cordially acquainted with the author. My informed opinions are expressed here to dig into the actual logic of the situation, and are not personal. I believe that the reasoning being used in this article is not honest reasoning, but instead is grasping at straws because of other reasons for being opposed to this higher density affordable housing project, but I haven’t had a chance to speak with the author directly.
I’m sure that the author and “those living close to the Community Forest” would be very pleased with the Local Trust Committee if they requested the non-profit affordable housing society (composed entirely of volunteers) to undertake a wildfire hazard assessment, just like they wanted the LTC to get GIGARHS to do a wildlife assessment to study the sooty grouse, and were very pleased with the greywater cycling assessment request (which was later rescinded by our LTC). Of course, if it came to be that GIGARHS had to do a wildfire hazard assessment, the NIMBY’s would then criticize the experts we hired as being biased and paid guns. Just like they have been calling into question for months the findings of our hydrogeological expert and the Province’s independent regional hydrogeologist who found sufficient water for the development.