Viewpoint: Eco-restoration is good business

By BOB WEEDEN

Some people think that environmental regulations are a costly nuisance. I don’t expect to change minds, but I read an article last week that’s worth thinking about. Its authors are economists and its subject is what happens to money spent restoring nature when laws say you must.

Let me build a small launching pad first.

We spend money on things we think are worth the price. Individually, we buy vibrating toothbrushes, cars or cell phones because we think a tangible good comes from the dollars spent. We decide as a political community to buy things like armed forces, national parks and health care for the same reason. You or I might not agree, but the majority does.

Modern laws sometimes require that public agencies like highway builders, or private firms leasing minerals or gas fields from federal agencies, spend money to restore environments when damage can’t be prevented. Other times the damage was done before there were such laws; after the fact, agencies get appropriations to clean things up. That is the money the economists tracked in a 2015 online journal (Search for “PLoSONE 10(6) e 0128339”). They asked simple questions: Does restoration money create as many jobs, per $1 million spent, as any other expenditure such as money spent to fix a leaky office building roof, or that a petroleum company spends on a gas pipeline?

The authors used data from 199 restoration firms. In 2014 they employed 126,000 people, handled $9.5 billion in contracts, and stimulated spin-off activity employing 95,000 more people and spending another $15 billion.

As far as size is concerned, the “restoration economy” isn’t even big enough to be called small. (Walmart alone employs over 2.3 million people in the U.S. During a noon-hour walk in any North American city, one out of every 140 people you jostle will be a Walmart employee.) However, when the economists compared a $1-million expenditure on restoration with a similar expenditure on school construction, crop growing or expanded oil field drilling, the eco-dollar was as good as any. Dependable, too; 103 out of the 199 businesses studied had been around for 20 years or more.

Interestingly, restoration contracts seemed nonpolitical. The top volume states were a mix of red and blue: California, Virginia, Texas and North Carolina. The authors noted that although they looked at firms working under government contract, there is also an important eco-restoration effort in the NGO sector, financed with money from individual donors, private foundations or coalitions joining private and agency funders.

In other words, some folks think repairing environmental damage is worth doing even if they have to open their own wallets. And when they do, those dollars do their work in local economies just as well as any others.

A century of economic growth has left us with an enormous debt in the form of damaged streams, oceans, forests, farmlands, etc. Restoration will be big business!

Maybe the best part of it is that because so many individual restoration jobs are small and so many need creative solutions, not standard cookie-cutter recipes, small local firms may get a good share of the business.

The writer is a retired university professor and an author on Salt Spring Island.