Viewpoint: Dave Barrett legacy remembered

By IRENE WRIGHT

I was quite young 50 years ago when I moved to Salt Spring with my husband Tom and the kids –– Hal, Sandy and Penny. Tom and I moved here via Simon Fraser University with an immense life change ahead, out of the oil patch and into teaching.

But that is not the point of this letter.

For any who remember and for most of your readers who are too young, let me share with you what a difference Dave Barrett made to Salt Spring (and not coincidentally to the rest of the Gulf Islands and B.C.).

Dave came here to an outdoor summer event at Beaver Point Hall, together with our NDP MP, Tommy Douglas, to give us a vision of the future. If memory serves, it was during the summer of 1971. It was a wonderful afternoon with the joy of listening to two incredible men. On election night of August 1972, friends danced in the streets of Ganges.

So many people say that politicians are all the same. Not true in the case of Dave.

Consider some of the changes that Dave Barrett and his caucus brought:

• Within the first 10 days or so of the new government, the strap and all forms of physical correction were disallowed from the school system.

• Soon after, federal funding was made available for the teaching of French beyond the normal years in high school. Tommy Douglas helped make the point in the House of Commons for us. Until then, Premier W.A.C. Bennett had “allowed” school districts to accept federal funding, but they were required to reduce their provincial contribution by an equivalent amount, rendering the choice realistically impossible. After Christmas, children on Salt Spring had 20 minutes of French each day from grades 4 to 7. The following year this was expanded to all the elementary grades, creating a major change in my teaching life. (Thanks to the courage of parents, the school board and the administration and to available funding, in about 1980 SD 64 introduced a Late French Immersion Program. Today it is thriving with a significant impact on the lives of many students.)

• The Agricultural Land Reserve was born and continues to help preserve us from endless suburban sprawl while it creates possibilities for would-be farmers.

• The Islands Trust concept was researched, implemented and continues with the object of preserving and protecting our islands. I remember Rosemary Brown and three other NDP government MLAs coming to a public meeting in Mahon Hall to present the concept to us.

• The Insurance Corporation of BC was introduced to keep vehicle insurance affordable. (Don’t blame the NDP for the current fiasco left to us by premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark.)

Those are the ones that come to mind without looking anything up.

As I consider the changes he helped bring about, I am so pleased that Dave participated in our summer event at Beaver Point. Then, the future was theory. Look what his work wrought! Bless you, Dave.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident and retired teacher.