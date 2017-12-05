Viewpoint: Be grateful to live here and now

By RITA APTEKMANN

It is very sad that we have so many complaints of the Islands Trust administration when the Gulf Islands have been praised in several articles in Beautiful BC magazine, the Globe and Mail and others, as one of the best places to live in Canada. I think so too.

I am over 90 years old and I have seen a lot of changes in my life, most of them resulting in the enormous betterment of our daily lives.

When I was young, the working people didn’t have all the luxuries we take for granted nowadays.

For people who lived in the cities, mostly in older apartments, there were no bathrooms, and often just one toilet for two floors. (I will not elaborate on the quality of the toilet paper!)

One didn’t have a fridge or freezer. You might have an icebox if you were well off. There was no running hot water, one sink in the kitchen. Your cooking stove was heated with wood or sometimes even gas.

There was no TV, no radio, no phone, no washing machine or dryer. Linens had to be boiled on a designated day in the basement in a big vat, rinsed and wrung out by hand and hung on washing lines to dry. In the winter they were hung in the attic to freeze dry and then ironed. Horror story! (Some people say the birth control pill liberated women, but I think it was the washing machine and dryer that did.)

Of course nobody had a car. If you had a bike you were well off. No travelling, no affordable hotels or such.

No fancy clothing. Two dresses and two pairs of shoes. Lots of aprons.

No take-out foods. Not much cake or chocolate or similar luxury food. Mostly very plain food.

One had to cook mostly for one’s self. Lots of potatoes, veggies, pork, sausages of questionable origin, and what is called hamburger was ground-up old cow meat. There were no cattle.

But there were beer halls where all family members could go for a good meal cheaply, and lots of beer and pretzels.

Then of course there was not much for children to do. There were no playgrounds (we played on the sidewalks), no school buses and the classes held up to 50 children per room, and if you misbehaved you got strapped or shamed.

There were no magazines to read and if there was anything to read it was all black and white, no colour. Later on we had silent movies.

There was of course no free hospital or doctor care and, as far as I know, hardly any holidays. Workers’ compensation, pension plans or medical coverage did not exist and families had to take care of their parents or other destitute relatives who probably already shared the apartment they were living in.

The only entertainment was soccer games and, for the younger people, a dance hall.

I could go on forever with the comparisons. As far as I am concerned, we live in Lotus Land and I am very grateful.

The writer is a longtime Salt Spring resident.