Viewpoint: Assets and challenges embraced

By JEREMY MILSOM

The Salt Spring Chamber enjoyed a productive year with many successes to benefit local services, local employment and island prosperity.

Our second annual February Festival with its busy Indoor Market and the to-be-repeated March Home and Garden Show were all enthusiastically appreciated by so many locals and visitors alike.

The year 2017 brought our chamber the opportunity to partner with the CRD and the Salt Spring Foundation to foster 150 special days of community togetherness in the celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, followed by the resurgence of the October Sip and Savour event, which showcased the importance of our substantial and creative agricultural, culinary, winemaking and brewing community.

Visions and opportunities, 2018 and beyond

We have observed how fast the years are passing and that a profound technological revolution is surrounding all of us. The fast approaching and changing needs, opportunities and responsibilities that are inherent in our community’s societal mix of more elderly and less young will be significant topics in future chamber advocacy.

Short and longer-term options to address housing needs, agricultural and entrepreneurial mentoring, encouraging and supporting local commerce and attracting tourists are all inter-dependent community priorities that the chamber will continue to provide with the creativity inspired by ongoing technological change around us.

The chamber’s recent initiatives to promote our island as an ecologically sensitive region, with fellow Southern Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island, is attracting a global audience, seeking natural surroundings and the many other attractions that have made Salt Spring Island a well-known “brand.”

Our biggest challenge

The immediate and short-term demographic trend is both an economic asset and a challenge for us in the coming years. By virtue of their generation, the senior population often brings greater spending power, professional expertise and diverse critical thinking skills. Attracting younger people to our island is vital to the success in providing continuation of needed services to the existing community and throughout its generational replenishment.

We have one of the largest aging populations per capita in B.C. Finding people to work in many service industries, government and health care, and in guiding the succession planning for our local businesses as people retire, will be key issues for the chamber to help resolve.

We seek to more effectively communicate with and initiate more collaborative interactions between island groups to identify areas of need and to develop key strategies and pay attention to societal needs, economic vitality and the future resilience of the community.

Desired community assistance

As a not-for-profit membership organization and one of the largest volunteer organizations on the island, the chamber and Visitor Information Centre have over 70 volunteers working with us annually and often many more to host community events.

We are proud of the work we do to make Salt Spring a great community for all who live here, visit and choose to work in this special and unique place. We encourage people to feel welcome and to get involved in the chamber’s positive, enabling work so that it will contribute to the success of our community for another 70 years.

The writer is vice-president of the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce.