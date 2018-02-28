Unclear park process a concern

Having been away from Salt Spring I did not get a chance to visit the area of the tree cutting in Mouat Park near or in a proposed bike park until Saturday. I did follow and participate in community concerns on a Facebook discussion.

My initial shock from reading about it in that discussion turned to grief and anger when I saw the site. This was not simply a few trees in an area I love, but a lot of trees. Consultation with the public of course is not necessary every time a tree is taken down in a park, but this example appears to be a lack of concern for process, particularly since we all want to see a family bike park somewhere and have it be a happy thing for all.

I think it is incumbent upon PARC management to not just say that this incident might have not been the best approach “in hindsight.” I would like to know who in the PARC administration, PARC commission or CRD knew about this at all and who made the final decision and when.

By reading the notice sign it is obvious that the unclear gobbledygook about coloured dots,”critical root zones” and explanation of why trees were cut indicates it was posted after the cutting. Why were there any mistakes made in cutting trees that had dots indicating a tree would not be cut?

Most importantly, there was no mention on the sign that the dots indicated anything but an “assessment.” None of these trees were in immediate danger of falling, in my opinion. In fact, what I saw was a healthy grove of trees — trees that had branches, no trunk rot and stood straight as an arrow or served as wildlife trees.

Why did a couple of the trees felled have pink ribbons and others only orange or green dots? There are many trees in the park in far worse condition and starting in this area just creates skepticism of a motive to jumpstart the bike park before the public at large has spoken.

I was a PARC commissioner in 2009-10 and I assure you this would never had happened under my watch. That is because all plans for projects for new public areas were carefully examined, or should have been, by the commission and staff prior to and upon completion. I know that much is going on to assure this for the bike park but now it is blatantly clear that is not enough.

So I am asking that the PARC department, in conjunction with the proponents of the bike park, hold a public open house at the site before the planned formal meeting to seek the public’s input. Prior to that I would like to see PARC immediately circle the area of the proposed park with plastic tape and post a large weather-proof artist’s conception diagram of the bike park and its features.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident, Mouat Park user and former PARC member.