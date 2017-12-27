The yuletide transformation of Brother Ebenezer

By PAT GOULD

It was nearing Christmas and my husband and I were on our own, our grown children and their offspring having gone in differing directions.

I was feeling sorry for myself, so we decided to head to Palm Springs where the warmth of the California desert would perhaps lift my spirits. Besides, my spouse had long ago declared that Scrooge was right — Christmas is humbug.

We settled into our comfortable condo, a stack of books at hand, and my husband looking pleased. On or around Dec. 22, he surprised me by suggesting, not without considerable vagueness, that we “maybe volunteer at some charitable organization . . . do something on Christmas Day. You know,” he added lamely, “help serve dinners to the needy . . . or something.”

Needy? In this mecca of haute couture, Jaguar convertibles, liposuction?

“Great,” I replied testily. “We can take some apples out to the polo grounds and feed the ponies.”

He returned to his paper with the smug look of one who has tried.

Still, I was intrigued with the idea. I scoured the local newspaper, looking for charitable organizations. There was nothing, except one small insertion: “Desert Gospel Mission’s annual Christmas Dinner, December 25. Donations needed.” I telephoned the number, ignoring my spouse who had turned pale.

Yes, the Desert Gospel Mission was indeed looking for volunteers. We were directed to the mission’s address, a forlorn building in a part of the town we had never seen. By now it was clear my husband’s enthusiasm was in remission. He followed me in, reluctantly, muttering something about “damn fool idea . . . .”

Having stated our business we were asked to wait in the austere narrow office for a few minutes. “Look at these,” my spouse said indignantly in a stage whisper, pointing to the shelves. “These” were religious paperbacks and tracts.

“You expected Playboy maybe?” I hung on to his sleeve as he edged toward the door. “You got us into this. Now sit.”

A somewhat nonplussed but pleasant woman soon arrived and assigned us to our tasks. We would be on the first shift, serving hot turkey dinners and helping where needed, and we would have to be at the church at 11 a.m. sharp on Christmas Day.

I wasn’t sure how my spouse would react. Long retired, he was known as the curmudgeon’s curmudgeon . . . with a heart of gold, to be sure. Although not quite an atheist, he was, shall we say, ecumenically challenged. I viewed his upcoming role with trepidation.

On Christmas Day we arrived promptly to take up our duties. “Smile, for God’s sake,” I told him as we entered. “This was your idea, remember.”

We were greeted on arrival by Brother Arnold and Sister Emilie. “Praise the Lord,” they chorused in unison, each in turn pumping our hands with alarming vigour. My heart sank.

My husband was eyeing the emergency exit. He mumbled something barely intelligible — our names, as it turned out, which he gave as Ebenezer and Patsy. No one blinked. Our new friends appeared oblivious to my spouse’s sarcasm and unaware that I was holding him firmly by the arm. Beaming, they introduced us to our fellow workers — Brothers and Sisters all, each of whom seized our hands and shook them up and down to the accompanying chorus of “Praise the Lord.” We were now officially Brother Ebenezer and Sister Patsy. I avoided my husband’s eyes.

It was raining and unseasonably cold. A line was forming outside the steam-shrouded glass doors, which were flung open promptly at noon.

They entered quietly, the desert’s invisible poor, one by one, most with small children, most Hispanics. Some shepherded elderly relatives, a mother or a father, an aunt or a cousin — a family affair. Ten long trestle tables were covered in red crepe paper, each table neatly set for 20 diners. Taped carols played in the background.

My task was to pick up the filled plates in the kitchen and place them on large trays, ready to be distributed by others, all apparently from the mission’s congregation. The four volunteer cooks had been there since early morning. I watched in admiration as they removed browned turkeys from the ovens. A mountain of potatoes was being mashed, a sea of gravy prepared, carrots and Brussels sprouts buttered and stirred, while another worker began preparing more of the same.

The kitchen was cramped and stifling, yet a joyous camaraderie pervaded the steam room. It was infectious. Even “Praise the Lord” sounded right amid the laughter.

Occasionally I was able to glimpse my spouse. He poured coffee into cups and juice into glasses. He exchanged Feliz Navidads with the less timid diners, showed his pleasure at a shy youngster’s lisped “gracias,” accepted an old man’s proffered hand. Charles Dickens would have loved it.

At about 3 p.m. we took time to sit down and sample the Christmas feast — surely the best ever eaten — but with an eye to the next lineup waiting patiently outside. Our replacements had not arrived. We didn’t need to confer with one another; we simply resumed our roles.

At 5:30 we were able to leave, waved away by a bevy of enthusiastic church members who assured us we would be made welcome at their Sunday gospel service. Now my husband had me firmly by the arm.

We returned to our comfortable condo, the heated pool warm and soothing to our tired bodies. My husband, contemplative, lay floating in the warm water, gazing up at the stars. He hadn’t volunteered a “Merry Christmas to all” at the mission, but he hadn’t said “Bah! Humbug!” either. I took that as a victory of sorts.

But the best was yet to come: As he climbed out of the pool, Brother Ebenezer was beaming.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident who has had stories published in a variety of publications, including the Driftwood and Reader’s Digest.