SSIWPA value for money question still not answered

By DAVID J. RAPPORT

The Salt Spring Island Water Protection Alliance Jan. 24 response to my Jan. 17 query as to whether taxpayers were getting “value for money” from SSIWPA’s work was a masterpiece of evasion.

I had raised three issues in my piece titled “Watershed protection body: What value for money?”

• How were budgets allocated (to whom and for what)?

• What concrete results were achieved in terms of improving water quality and quantity on the island?

• What proven benefits have taxpayers received for the nearly $500,000 expended to date?

Rather than answering these questions, SSIWPA took the opportunity to pat itself on the back for how much “buy-in” the alliance has received from other agencies, how “respected” it is and how “all of the vital decision makers” sit at the SSIWPA table. Then it made the truly surreal claim that it had saved taxpayers “several million dollars” already, because without SSIWPA’s fieldwork we might have agreed to pump septic sewage from St. Mary Lake properties to Ganges for treatment! Thus, SSIWPA’s response was not to clarify what it has actually done with the funds, but rather to theorize about costs we might have incurred without its intervention.

Nor did I get any more of a direct answer when I raised these straightforward questions directly with SSIWPA last November. Instead, I got a reply two months later providing me with a list of a half dozen web links I might browse to find dozens of documents, from which I might, with luck and plenty of time, uncover some of the answers for myself.

Let’s cut to the chase: what does SSIWPA have to show for the half million dollars or so of taxpayer funds it has spent, other than holding monthly meetings and sitting around the table with representatives of a handful of other agencies that might attend?

The extent of real “buy-in” by these agencies remains vague. SSIWPA states that it “leverages” at least the equivalent of its “less than $100,000 per year” requisition “in grants and in-kind contributions from the agencies that comprise SSIWPA.” What proportion of those matching contributions comes from actual grants rather than from donated hours of staff time and the sharing of a few reports? Real buy-in should be measured in actual funds provided by these agencies to support SSIWPA projects.

Most disconcerting is that, while the stated rationale for SSIWPA’s existence lies in an “integrated approach to our water issues,” the alliance seems to be unaware of the “gold standard” for such undertakings — that is, the “ecosystem approach.” Well before SSIWPA came into existence, several highly qualified off-island senior scientists with in-depth knowledge of St. Mary Lake told us repeatedly that, unless and until we take an ecosystem (watershed) approach, we will be going nowhere with “managing” drinking water on the island. Their advice, however, has gone roundly ignored. Instead, SSIWPA resorts to “old school thinking” — treating water as a “resource” rather than as a part of a living system. Their recalcitrance is costing us dearly: without an ecosystem perspective, it is impossible to identify the full suite of interventions that are essential to restore health to our watersheds — and thus to ensure water quality and quantity as a result.

SSIWPA’s in-house “research” does not, by any stretch, meet scientific standards. In my opinion piece, I singled out their flagship “field study,” which concluded, by sampling less than a handful of septic fields around St. Mary Lake, that leakage from septic fields is not a significant source of phosphorus loading into the lake. That may well turn out to be the case, but one could not in any way know “fairly conclusively that phosphorus run-off from septic systems was not an issue” on the basis of such a wee effort — one that would fail to pass the test of Statistics 101. From such a limited study it would also be impossible to glean the relative importance of other stresses that human activities in the watershed are placing on St. Mary Lake: from deforestation to housing development to roads and clearing for hydro, and so on.

I argued that, before throwing good money after bad, we should take a pause and have the SSIWPA initiative subjected to external arms-length scientific review. SSIWPA has steadfastly declined to agree to this. Why? If SSIWPA is indeed confident in its accomplishments, why would it balk at this suggestion? Such a review would serve to address many concerns in the community, whether openly expressed or not.

And it is high time that we hear from Trust Council what due diligence it does before approving repeated SSWIPA requisition requests.

To be clear: no one disputes the vital importance of a coordinated approach to water management. But achieving this outcome requires a far broader frame of reference than SSIWPA has been able to muster. The alliance needs a complete review, rethink and redress.

The writer served as senior scientist with the Government of Canada and as science advisor to Statistics Canada. He co-directed and co-authored Canada’s first National State of the Environment Report.