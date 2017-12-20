Site-C a bad, unpopular but right decision

By GREG MIDDLETON

I think the decision to continue the construction of the Site-C dam is a bad decision.

But it is also the only reasonable decision that Premier John Horgan could make under the circumstances.

It was forced on him by a cynical and scheming Christy Clark. Horgan’s decision, though unpopular with many in his own party and constituency, was a courageous one.

Should he have closed the construction down, wasting $2 billion of taxpayers’ money, and spent another $2 billion to restore the site, crippling the government’s plans for many other valuable and essential projects for B.C.?

No, that would have been fiscally irresponsible. Better to keep going and end up with something of value despite the cost.

He put the project out to independent review, a more courageous move than his predecessor did. He and his cabinet consulted, listened and then finally made a politically unpopular move.

He could have been the hero of the anti-this-and-that crowd, but he made an unpopular decision for the good of the province. Those who tend to light their hair on fire will do so. Those who want to obstruct everything will try to do so.

Meanwhile, our children and grandchildren will have an abundance of clean, reliable electricity to build the future of this province on. Yes, that future may well include solar and wind and geothermal and things we have not thought of, but now we have the breathing space to get there.

I think Green party leader Andrew Weaver is doing the right thing in continuing to support the NDP. Whether voters will do the same remains to be seen.

If you don’t like the project, for whatever reasons, blame Christy Clark and her faux Liberals.

I would just ask one thing: Don’t name it the Christy Clark Dam unless you call it the Damn Christy Clark.