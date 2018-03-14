Rural Salt Spring threatened by development

By FRANTS ATTORP

We’ve all seen the bumper stickers: “Relax, this is not the mainland!” And there’s little doubt many islanders have taken this bit of advice to heart.

As proof, look no further than the underground economy. Whether you are in the market for firewood, home repair services, or a bag of weed, it can all be purchased under the table.

This “relaxed” attitude extends to land use, as evidenced by the large number of illegal dwellings on the island, many of which are little more than shacks with dodgy wiring, makeshift septic systems and, even more dangerous, unapproved wood stoves.

A friend, who recently sold her farm in the south end, told me that, while zoning in the area allowed for only five adjacent dwellings, there were in fact 10. That’s what unregulated development looks like.

The Islands Trust is well aware of the problem. Regional planning manager Stefan Cermak has acknowledged that the underground housing market is “robust” and that most offenders “are flying under the radar.” The Trust does respond to bylaw complaints, but has to tread carefully lest it exacerbate the housing crisis.

While illegal housing may benefit some, it has a huge downside: it changes the composition of rural neighbourhoods. Many people move to the island because of its rural character. They examine the bylaws and regulations that are in place, and decide to invest their life savings based largely on those rules. They do not want higher densities and all the attendant problems: increased traffic, loss of privacy, more noise and pollution, and additional competition for scarce water. In short, they spend big bucks to get away from the urban jungle.

It is not just the island culture that fuels creeping development. There is a wild west mentality that goes something like this: “I own the property and can therefore do as I please.” The reality is quite different. While a plot of land may belong to an individual, the zoning belongs to the community.

When an individual builds an illegal dwelling, he not only violates regulations but also robs his neighbours of the very quality that attracted them to the island in the first place. Furthermore, higher densities usually lead to lower property values, as what used to be quiet, spacious and rural is now more busy, cramped and urban.

Illegal development, which can spread like a bad flu, also leaves concerned neighbours in a dilemma: to complain or turn a blind eye? Those who complain are often branded “troublemakers” who are unaccepting of the island way of life. But who is actually causing trouble and showing disrespect for the island environment — those who break the rules or those who object to them being broken?

As the Trust grapples with the affordable housing issue and shifts its focus from environmental to social concerns, it seems likely that more and more people will be squeezed onto existing lots in suites and cottages. There is, however, a cost to this approach: an increased population and a more urban community . . . without necessarily creating a lot more up-to-code housing that is truly affordable to people of low income.

Gisele Rudischer, a Gabriola resident who served many years as trustee and regional director, has been a champion of the rural environment since the early 1970s. She believes island residents have to decide what they want — a rural community, or increased densities with everyone looking to cash in on rental accommodations.

She has a somewhat different understanding of the word “density” than land use planners. “Density is about much more than lots,” she asserts. “It is about the impact of people on the environment: the water they use, the sewage they produce, the construction, the traffic, the lack of parking, the ferry overloads . . . everything.”

She notes that the prime role of the Islands Trust is environmental protection. “Why did the province give the Trust only zoning powers?” she asks. “Because it was recognized that development was the real threat to the islands, and it still is today.”

The proliferation of illegal dwellings makes a mockery of the official community plan. Whereas planning is supposed to govern development, we now see development driving the planning. Nothing short of a change in attitude along with strict enforcement and a new strategy for those of low income is going to change this trend.

So, yes, let’s all relax and enjoy island life, but also ask ourselves an important question: Just how relaxed do we want to be?

Frants Attorp is a Salt Spring writer.