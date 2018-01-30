Preserve national wild salmon treasure at all costs

By NANCY WIGEN

I’m writing in reference to Joe Akerman’s “Protection urged for wild salmon” Viewpoint in last week’s paper.

This is a matter that concerns me greatly. Growing up here on Salt Spring Island, wild salmon were abundant in our waters and much of our summer and fall recreation and food came from fishing for and eating the Coho grilse and occasional mature salmon that could be caught with hand lines from our row boat.

I left Salt Spring in 1953. When I returned 30 years later I was shocked by the lack of fish in these waters. What happened? Several things: the severe overfishing of local herring, the loss of spawning habitat in many streams and rivers, and more recently the open-net Atlantic salmon feed lots (fish farms) in the migratory path that our young wild salmon take as they leave their natal streams on their way to feed and grow to maturity in the open Pacific, and also when they return as adults to spawn. Many people were rightly concerned and appealed to government for help.

So 10 years ago we had the Cohen Commission to study scientifically the reasons for the decline of sockeye salmon returning to the Fraser River. Ordered by the federal government, this cost taxpayers $26 million. The findings were that the open-net fish farms were a serious threat to our wild salmon, and it recommended that the open-net pens be removed from our wild salmon migration routes, including the territory of the First Nations in the Broughton Archipelago, areas mentioned by Joe Akerman. The report also recommended a transition to closed containment fish farms only.

Closed containment is not only possible but it is practical and profitable and produces a healthier product. At the same time it leaves our ocean clean. Denmark profitably exports tons of salmon every year from its closed-containment salmon farms. There is no need for open-net pens.

Unfortunately, the federal government has procrastinated for 10 years and failed to require and enforce these changes, and the B.C. government has continued to provide fish farm leases.

The open-net pens allow effluent, parasites and disease organisms, chemicals, antibiotics and hormones to flow into the surrounding water and ocean floor. Recently on the news there were pictures of fish blood and parasites being pumped into the ocean from a farmed fish processing plant near Campbell River. These things harm and endanger not only our wild salmon but other fish and sea life. Shellfish are filter feeders and they also are contaminated. These are the traditional food source of First Nations, and also for other coastal people who enjoy gathering and eating seafood.

Now with the added authority of the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People it may be possible to get the mostly foreign-owned open-net-pen salmon farms out of our waters and restore our wonderful wild Pacific salmon, which are surely a national treasure we should protect at all costs.

With Joe Akerman I urge people to write Premier John Horgan with your concerns as he is presently considering the upcoming decision of whether to renew the five-year fish-farm leases in First Nations territory.

The writer is a long-time Salt Spring resident.