‘Positively Forward’ group urges changes

The following is text of a delegation to Islands Trust Council at its quarterly meeting in Victoria held Dec. 6.

By Patricia Lockie and

Peter Lamb

We speak to you on behalf of a new group on Salt Spring Island, one that grew out of the Positively NO campaign following the recent incorporation referendum.

The group is called Positively Forward, a name chosen to reflect our goal of promoting initiatives that many Salt Springers think would improve local governance.

We believe that Trust Council’s move to consider possible legislative changes is timely in light of a new provincial government, as well as in the context of the recent Salt Spring incorporation referendum and what was made clear by voters during that campaign.

Most importantly, the decisive rejection of incorporation on Salt Spring re-affirms support for the Islands Trust and its preserve and protect mandate; however, there still may be governance and legislative changes that would allow the Trust to better implement its mandate.

As you are aware, the Islands Trust has now experienced three incorporation referenda since the incorporation of Bowen Island in 1999, two on Salt Spring and one on Gabriola, all decisively defeated.

The high cost to taxpayers of these exercises is concerning enough, but more significant for Salt Spring was the divisiveness caused in our community and the lost years and opportunities to move forward on governance issues of real importance to islanders, issues that are now being seriously discussed within our community.

We would like you to hear two key messages from the feedback we received during and following the campaign.

The first message is that Salt Springers consider the Islands Trust essential to the preservation of the island and its way of life. Regardless of other reasons people had for voting “no,” the importance of maintaining the presence of the Islands Trust on Salt Spring and enforcing the “preserve and protect” mandate was raised repeatedly.

This observation was reinforced by a post-referendum survey of “No” supporters where respondents ranked “preserve and protect the Islands Trust” as the top reason for their vote against incorporation, followed by “risks of over-development” and a perceived need to safeguard the “rural island character.”

“No” supporters also told us that separation of land-use decision-making from service delivery was key to the ability of the Islands Trust to “preserve and protect.” They also felt that this unique method of administering government functions contributes in no small measure to the prevailing rural culture of Salt Spring.

The second key message is that a “no” vote was not a vote in favour of the status quo. While dissatisfaction was largely centred around infrastructure and service delivery issues, some concerns related to the operations and legislative mandate of the Islands Trust. These include a strong desire for better communications between the various agencies and with the public, including expanded “town hall” meetings, and suggestions for better coordination of bylaw enforcement for specific issues such as tree-cutting and STVRs. These particular concerns were also reflected in the post-referendum survey.

Based on this community feedback, we believe there is a broad base of support on Salt Spring for changes aimed at strengthening the efficacy of the Islands Trust and its work. These changes may, or may not, require governance or legislative amendments. We further believe that this appetite for changes to enhance the work of the Trust is likely shared by communities on other Trust-area islands.

The Trust Council program

We have followed your internal review of potential amendments and listened to the trustees workshop discussion earlier today.

In general, we support council’s plan to “improve the delivery and integration of all types of services in the Trust area.” We’d like to now offer a few preliminary comments that we hope will be taken into consideration.

First, Salt Springers wish to see changes to local governance that would improve coordination and collaboration at both the political and the staff levels. They are looking for something more immediate than legislative changes which may, or may not, be arrived at in the distant future. So, our request to Trust Council today is why not focus on what can be accomplished within the Trust’s existing powers and authority?

For example, under Section 8 (2b) of the Islands Trust Act, you have the authority to coordinate and assist with inter-agency collaboration on policies related to the Trust mandate. Section 10 allows Trust Council to delegate those powers — as has been implemented for potable water concerns on Salt Spring. Thus, it appears that a local Trust committee could coordinate regional district and improvement district policies on each island, if the agencies involved were willing to participate.

Similarly, Section 37 of the act deals exclusively with service coordination agreements with regional districts. There is merit in fully exploring the potential of this section with regard to regional district services, while still maintaining the critically important principle of separation of land-use planning authority from delivery of services.

The need for improved governance action is urgent. This has been recognized as such by Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson, who recently expressed in a letter to elected officials on Salt Spring the need for cooperation and communication among planning agencies, the CRD and improvement districts, strongly echoing what many Salt Springers were saying during the referendum campaign.

The minister’s letter also suggests support for a pilot project on Salt Spring (perhaps including funding?) to explore enhanced inter-agency communications and collaboration.

Our second comment is that, however you choose to proceed, we urge you to include meaningful public engagement for all island communities in the process of governance reform. On Salt Spring, it would be easy to harness the interest of groups such as Positively Forward and the new Salt Spring Community Alliance to foster broad community involvement.

Finally, there is some public support for revisiting the earlier proposal for four local trustees on the Salt Spring LTC, which would require a legislative amendment. This was unanimously approved by Trust Council but, with limits imposed by the ministry on council voting, rejected in a 2008 referendum. However, there is also support on Salt Spring now for additional regional district elected representatives and we suggest that the four-trustees option would require evaluation within the total local electoral context.

In closing, Salt Spring has expressed its faith in the Islands Trust and we look to Trust Council for strong leadership. The Islands Trust is, by virtue of its mandate, the only green-by-design local governance system in Canada. As such — in this time of unprecedented ecological collapse — it has an extraordinary opportunity and responsibility to be as effective as possible and a model for others.

We encourage you to first focus on using the authority you already have in order to improve coordination and collaboration among government agencies on Salt Spring. We further urge you to seek input from and heed the advice of your island communities in pursuing legislative and other improvements. This should be done sooner rather than later.

We look forward to participating in a collaborative public process whose goal is an Islands Trust better able to meet the needs of the islands it serves.

The writers are members of what is now called the Positively Forward group.