Nobody Asked Me But: Why can’t ferries be a commercial-free zone?

There’s nothing wrong with change. Quite often, a few modifications in the way we usually look at our world give us a whole new perspective of life. On the other hand, sometimes it’s good to resist change, especially if we suspect that the alterations are merely the thin edge of the wedge for what may develop into future headaches.

A recent foray to Vancouver by my wife and me aboard one of the newer ferries, the Coastal Celebration, may help to illustrate this point. You may remember this particular ferry because of all the publicity she received when she first set sail. Built in Flensburg, Germany, she was photographed on May 12, 2008, sailing by the Tower Bridge on the Thames River in London on route to her destination as an update to the ferry fleet here in B.C.

What was the Coastal Celebration doing punting down the Thames? Was she on a secret mission for CSIS? Did she take a wrong turn in Active Pass, or was she hijacked by Somali pirates with a bad sense of direction? The answer to all these conjectures is a firm “no.” In actuality, she had been sidetracked to England to promote the upcoming 2012 Summer Olympics. The photo op of her floating by the Tower of London made headlines in newspapers across the globe.

Anyway, getting back to our ferry ride, as we walk down the aisle on the way to the cafeteria, we can’t help but notice there are now a few changes that we had not really noticed before. For starters, there used to be an honoured place in one of the many lounges where there was a large photo of our dear Queen Elizabeth II smiling down beneficently at her loyal subjects who had decided to take a royal cruise on one of her fleet of B.C. ferries.

Well, not only is the picture of the Queen no longer there, but it has been replaced by a large poster with the smiling face of a Victoria realtor beaming down at us. The poster has his face superimposed over a Victoria nightlife skyline and is highlighted with the question “BUYING IN VICTORIA?” At the bottom of the sign, there is a box depicting, in large red letters, the word “SOLD.”

What in tarnation is going on here? A realty ad? On the walls of the ferry? I know, I know, advertising is everywhere these days. The side panels of city buses and the inside boards of hockey arenas have been affronting our visual senses for a long time now, so why the big surprise that BC Ferries wants to get in on a little bit of the action?

As we walk on, we start noticing more and more of these commercial ventures into the world of free enterprise. Another large poster welcomes us “Home to Travino Gardens,” which is in its final phase of selling in beautiful Royal Oak. A simple click on the TravinoLiving.com website informs us that Travino is surrounded by nature and just a hop, skip and jump away from shopping, dining and recreation. In their own words, Travino asks “What could be better than a home that offers the perfect balance of beautiful surroundings and the convenience of a location that’s ideally located for easy travels to downtown, up island, to the airport or BC Ferries?”

What indeed? Unless it’s Sooke Point Ocean Cottages, which has staked its claim on another part of the ferry wall and purports to “have special approval to build three to six times closer to the water than other developments in British Columbia.” Talk about your front-row experience!

The business opportunities seem endless. Now that they have eliminated printed ferry schedules, why not just stock the racks with official realty listings? Another possibility that springs to mind is to designate some of the ferry sailings specifically and exclusively for realtors and prospective clients.

Don’t think that it’s just real estate ads that are making an incursion into ferry land. One of the other services being flogged is something called “Pathway to Canada Immigration.” This private enterprise offers to fulfill all immigration needs by selling the foreign ferry traveller expertise in immigration procedures, business opportunities and student placement programs. According to the large poster ad, “this is where dreams become a reality.”

Is there a limit to how far BC Ferries is willing to go in this blatant move to raise capital by diversifying revenue from beyond just moving passengers from point A to point B? Nobody asked me, but it wouldn’t come as a big surprise if what we are witnessing is only the tip of the iceberg (and you know, of course, that ships and icebergs are not compatible with each other).

The possibilities seem endless. Instead of just having the first mate on the bridge encouraging us to stampede for the amazing sales in the on-board gift shop, why not leave the announcement loudspeakers (the ones they purposely garble so you can’t understand the emergency safety instructions) on for the entire ride while pumping out ad after annoying ad hawking the benefits of useless weight-loss programs and hair- restoration products.

How about installing exercise machines throughout the boat and getting passengers to pay extra for a fitness regimen that would have them “going for the burn” on the rowing machines, stair climbers and treadmills that would then propel the vessel through the waters, thereby saving a fortune on fuel costs?

As I said earlier, change can be a good thing. Sometimes, however, it may be more than some of us can handle.

Maybe it’s best that they’ve done away with the picture of our royal monarch. The rapid commercialization of her ferry fleet might bring tears to her smiling visage and make her thankful that our Coastal Celebration did not remain a permanent fixture on the Thames.