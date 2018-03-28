Nobody Asked Me But: Human toilet training has come a long way

We’ve come a long way, baby. The human species has never willingly backed away from progress. What started out as a deeply personal act of bodily cleansing in the bush, to finding a log to hide behind, to digging a hole in the ground and covering it with some dirt, has steadily been leading us to a better place where we can attempt to go on with getting about our business.

Whether we euphemistically refer to this act as relieving ourselves, answering the call of nature, doing a deuce, or laying some cable, what we are talking about here is the act of pooping.

Let’s begin this discussion by exploding a couple of myths. No, the flush toilet was not invented by John Crapper and, consequently, this is not where its affectionate nickname was derived for the device. There was, however a brilliant 19th-century English plumber/inventor by the name of Thomas Crapper who owned patents for nine different inventions including several drains and even a manhole cover, but was not responsible for the development of the flush toilet. No, that distinction goes to a certain Sir John Harington, a courtier in the court of Queen Elizabeth I, who more than 200 years earlier won praise and distinction for his innovative solution for doing away with the do. Perhaps this is why we often refer to it as the “john.”

If we sneak a peak into the new millennium it should be plain as day that the good life is coming our way. Let’s face it, comrades, nobody does toilets like the Japanese. The Japan Toilet Association had even decreed Nov. 10 as annual “Toilet Day.” This is because the numerical date, 11/10, in Japanese characters can be read as li-to(ire) which can also mean “good toilet.”

There are two main kinds of Japanese toilets. One is the more traditional squat type called a washiki. This is your basic “no-frills” model. Although much more sanitary than our time-honoured outhouse, it basically allows nature and the laws of gravity to take their course.

At the other end of the spectrum, and gaining in popularity to the point where it is used by over 80 per cent of Japanese households, is the bidet toilet known as the “washlet.” In case you don’t know what a bidet is, think of it as something similar to taking a shower while doing a headstand. The washlet allows you to sit or squat upright while the spray nozzle interfaces with you from below.

Here comes the good part. The washlet is equipped with a number of “enhanced capabilities” which give your toilet high-tech, space-age powers. These are all controlled by an accompanying wireless remote which places all the options at the tips of your fingers. One setting allows you to heat the toilet seat and choose the temperature that makes you feel most comfortable. Press another button and you can raise or lower the seat to your preferred position (just think of all the family squabbles this feature could eliminate).

Another option on the remote allows you to spray the ceramic bowl with a fine mist of electrolyzed water (spiked with antibacterial compounds of titanium dioxide and zirconium) which makes the surface of the bowl more slippery and prevents solids from sticking to it.

Sounds great so far, but we’ve only just touched the tip of the iceberg. We’ve already mentioned the temperature control of the seat, but the remote can also adjust the heat of the water that sprays out of the bidet tip. You can make it warm and soothing or you can shock yourself instantly into “awake” mode by moving the needle all the way over to the liquid nitrogen side of the dial. Not only that, but besides the temperature, you can control the water pressure and the angle the bidet tip squirts the water at your private parts. You can imagine that you might want to stay away from the “power wash” red zone on the remote or you may have trouble walking for the next week or so.

Pressing another button on the remote puts the washlet into massage mode. This makes the jet nozzle oscillate as it sprays, thereby covering more ground as it goes about its cleaning. You can imagine that this feature could become very popular and possibly lengthen the time one spends sitting on the washlet throne.

And that’s not all. Other features include deodorization, and self-cleaning (for both the enamel bowl and the non-enamel you). You can choose to turn on the hot air blow dryer which will quickly evaporate any moisture resulting from the sprayer action. There is now a model just out on the market called the “Sound Princess.” If this setting is activated, the device will produce a whooshing white noise sound that simulates the sound of flushing water without the waste of water you would create if you were constantly flushing to cover up the noises that usually accompany toilet use.

As they say, the future is now, and there already are forays into other fields that will make the washlet even more valuable than it is today. For instance, Japanese toilets are being equipped with medical sensors that will be able to take readings and relay biological measurements such as blood sugar, pulse rate, blood pressure and percentage body fat. Who knows, maybe someday a trip to the lavatory will save us two or three visits to see the family doctor.

Nobody asked me, but even though we’ve come such a long way in the way our species has toilet trained itself, the future seems limitless in how much further we can still go. The Japanese are paving new paths that will surely make our daily ablutions not only more sanitary and comfortable, but actually a fun ride that takes us into previously uncharted territory.