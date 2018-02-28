Next steps for Ganges Harbourwalk?

By RICHARD KERR

Do members of the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee have the wisdom to choose a better course toward completion of the Ganges Harbourwalk? Their decisions at the LTC meeting on Thursday morning will answer this question.

Trust planning staff have recently recommended that the LTC direct them to explore using Ganges Marina’s request to the provincial government for a foreshore lease renewal as an opportunity to help secure a statutory right-of-way for harbourwalk completion. Staff point out that the marina’s previous 30-year lease expired in April 2017 and that renewal of this lease is at the discretion of the province. Staff suggest this could present a “once-in-a-generation opportunity for the local government to solicit the province for public use of public land (water surface) that for the past three decades has effectively been privatized through the previous lease arrangement.”

Provincial policy provides that the terms and conditions of a renewed lease tenure could be modified based on consultation with First Nations, referrals to the Islands Trust and other agencies, and consideration of land use objectives that have come into effect since the original tenure was issued. The Salt Spring Official Community Plan, developed since issuance of the previous marina foreshore lease, identifies the foreshore adjacent to the three properties owned by the Ganges Marina as an important link in the Ganges public pathway system. This link requires construction of a waterfront boardwalk with a statutory right-of-way — likely to be held by the CRD.

First Nations have provided support in principle for completion of the Ganges Harbourwalk, but advise against increasing shoreline development as the means to achieve this. That was also the view expressed by the overwhelming majority of participants in the Trust’s Nov. 4 public meeting.

Two other points are worth noting. The almost 10 acres of public foreshore currently occupied by Ganges Marina are far in excess of what would be required to satisfy the riparian rights of their half acre of upland property. Secondly, a boardwalk along the edge of the marina property would be a significant benefit to the marina business — as the existing boardwalk is for other businesses in the Ganges core.

Trust staff note that the LTC could also consider communicating with local MLA Adam Olsen and other individuals who may exert influence over the lease renewal process. That is an excellent suggestion that could also be taken up by local residents who wish to see the harbourwalk brought to successful completion.

Recent statements by trustee Peter Grove suggest he may be open to a new approach based on the staff recommendations. Residents who support the approach recommended by Trust planning staff should contact LTC members before the Thursday LTC meeting to express their support.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident who has been researching Ganges Harbourwalk issues.