Misrepresentations not helpful in housing discussion

By Luisa Maffi and David J. Rapport

Without doubt, Jason Mogus feels strongly about Salt Spring’s housing crisis, which he and others have been working hard to address. In his passion for finding solutions to the crisis, however, it seems he let himself be carried away. He lashed out at what he thought he saw in our Oct. 3 guest column, not what was actually there. That’s surprising for someone whose stock in trade is to facilitate effective public communication.

Jason finds both our piece and another appearing in the same issue of the paper to be guilty on three counts of “propagating myths.” In reality, none of those three counts has anything to do with what we said.

First, Jason implies that both of the Oct. 3 articles associate the housing crisis with the growing homelessness problem on the island. In our piece, we do nothing of that sort. On the contrary, we describe the problem in terms quite similar to those Jason has used to define it: as having to do with the ability of younger folks, young families, and lower-income people to live and work here. And we note that, in turn, the housing problem affects the island’s social and economic sustainability. Given our description, how can Jason suggest that we might be unaware of “who is most impacted by the housing crisis”?

Second, Jason charges us of implying that “there is a zero sum game between protecting the environment and supporting humans to live well within it.” That is a bit ironic, considering our long-held belief in the interdependence of people and nature — a belief that has spurred our development and application of several integrative concepts: ecosystem health, bio-cultural diversity and eco-cultural health. We have shared those ideas not only in our professional work but also through various contributions to the Driftwood, as well as in papers and reports to the Islands Trust and the CRD.

In a Driftwood article, published years before the housing crisis became a major focus, we described a healthy community as akin to a healthy forest: a healthy forest has trees of all ages and a wealth of biodiversity; a healthy community has a diversity of people of all ages and all walks of life. We made that analogy out of concern for the demographic changes that were beginning to threaten the maintenance of a healthy socio-economic makeup on Salt Spring. A key point in our Oct. 3 article is that maintaining a healthy and vital community on the island requires maintaining the health and vitality of the ecosystems that sustain us all. We see nobody, whatever their socio-economic status, as being exempt from adhering to that fundamental imperative.

Third, Jason seems to suggest that we believe the Islands Trust’s “preserve and protect” mandate refers to the environment only and not also to “our unique island culture.” Far from that, we are well aware of that “dual mandate,” which deeply resonates with the ideas we have spearheaded internationally. Nor did we say or in any way imply that “adapting our planning guidelines to allow for new ideas that help people while continuing to protect the environment” would lead to anarchy.

What we did say, instead, is that any solutions to the housing crisis should be found either within the Trust’s existing rules or — if those are no longer adequate — by working democratically to change the rules. Provided, of course, that the new rules are still in harmony with the Trust’s mandate. Our remarks were prompted by two concerns: a somewhat disturbing “we’re ahead of your archaic rules and are taking things in our hands” attitude that seemed to transpire in some of the housing activists’ previous statements; and the likelihood that arbitrarily bending or breaking the rules for a laudable purpose would open the door to arbitrary rule breaking or bending in other, less laudable, cases.

Last but not least, Jason’s contention that our arguments are dictated by “fear of change” and his accusation that we “injected needless fears in the community” ring hollow. What Jason appears to be implying is: “If you don’t agree with me you’re fear-mongering.” Such well-worn rhetorical devices have no place in respectful public discourse.

So Jason, next time around, do us all a favour. Before rushing to critique what you believe other people to have said, please read carefully what they actually did say and familiarize yourself with their views.

Luisa Maffi is an anthropologist and linguist who has worked internationally for the past 25 years to sustain the diversity of life in nature and culture. David Rapport is an economist and ecologist who has spent four decades working with governments and international organizations on the health of eco-cultural systems.