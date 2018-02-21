Let’s get creative with Ganges parking solutions

By CHRIS DIXON

It happened again this week! My personal conceit is that everyone on Salt Spring Island knows and loves the marimba band. Not so. I just met someone who has lived here for years and didn’t know we had a marimba band.

How could that be? He told me his family avoids Ganges on summer Saturdays. I’m no longer surprised when I hear this; I too avoid Ganges on summer Saturdays if we’re not performing. Hundreds, (thousands?) of locals feel the same way. It is unpleasant and unsafe walking or driving in town on Saturday in tourist season.

The perception is that visitors strapped into cars have more priority than locals on foot. Our anthem is that there are not enough parking spots, but go to town every day in April and you’ll see that there is clearly enough parking to satisfy all local demand.

If we want more parking spaces, where would they be? North and south of Ganges are uphill and away, east is the ocean and west is a curious brew of schools, recreation and heavy industry. Fill in the bay? We don’t do that anymore. Increased parking space is not the answer.

Last spring, this paper reported on a Community Economic Development Commissionmeeting attended as well by Chamber of Commerce reps and the PARC manager where parking issues were discussed and other CRD commissions referred to.

The result of that meeting — absolutely nothing. A year wasted. We’re learning the hard way. I wish we could hire Elon Musk for 15 minutes to figure this out for us.

There was no voice at the meeting to advocate for local residents who feel unwelcome in their own town on a summer weekend. Our business community wants more customers and more transactions; local residents subsidize the merchants’ success with personal discomfort.

The CRD currently holds the responsibility to respond to this issue, so we may as well abandon all hope. I can’t imagine how this group — clear about their fee though vague about their product — whom we do not elect and which has a long and costly history of disappointing its clients — has been granted so much responsibility for and authority over so many critical aspects of our life.

Four points: Since we have limited ability to increase our parking opportunities, the problem is more accurately described as too many cars, rather than not enough parking. Existing parking space meets local demand.

Online advertising from our business community commodifies every aspect of our island home; commercial interests are directly responsible for attracting the seasonal vehicle overload.

This isn’t an adversarial situation. All of us would benefit from a safer, more human-friendly town.

Understandably, businesses who have already invested hard cash to provide parking spaces may be slow to support an initiative to radically improve the retail experience.

If the vehicle overload is ever going to decrease, every business, including cottage industries and the B&B and vacation-rental operators, will be part of the solution.

By 9 a.m. on Saturdays, the Saturday market blocks about 50 prime-time parking spots, and 150 vendors park a vehicle. A portion of the fees the CRD extracts from the vendors could legitimately be diverted to fund alternative parking schemes.

Businesses in Ganges that don’t or can’t conform to current parking requirements could pay a fee in lieu into the alternative parking pool. The rest of us could contribute through a very modest rise in our property taxes. It might provide the most enjoyable outcome we’ll ever see from our tax dollars.

User-pay has potential here: visitors’ repurposed ferry fares and fuel costs could pay for shuttle rides and/or off-island parking, and the payback for our local merchants’ contribution would be a happier retail customer experience. (FYI, London’s congestion charge is a sobering CDN $20 per day.)

And what are we funding? Car-free visiting. Maybe a park ’n ride lot, leased or partnered with BC Ferries or a private owner? A car-stays-home program that provides strong incentives to use a transit system to ride from there to here and back? We could feed part of the revenue into our local bus system.

If we’re creative, we might find ourselves not needing all the parking spaces we have today. We could think about repurposing areas for safe, dedicated freight loading zones, for human spaces and for (gasp!) additional retail development. How cool would that be?

It is important to include members of the community at large in the process of conceptualizing and manifesting this transition. The single-focus agencies currently tasked with informing our relationship to visitor vehicles clearly needs help, because what needs changing is our culture.

Every one of us would benefit from a more human-friendly village core. It’s hard to imagine Ganges without the chaos of tourist cars, but it’s not hard to imagine ways that we can improve all aspects of our situation. I hereby volunteer to join any results-based team that takes this project on.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident and marimba band member.