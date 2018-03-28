Guess who’s the greatest hockey player of all time? 

By DOUGLAS A. REID

And the hockey gods said, “Let us build the perfect hockey player. Gift him with talent and speed and honour him with grace and grit. And let his name and number rhyme — Number 4, Bobby Orr.”

It is that time of year again when the Stanley Cup playoffs beckon and all full-blooded Canadians are engaged. And, ultimately, the talk will take a certain turn and the debate will begin. Who is the greatest player in hockey history? I have never understood what all the fuss is about. Of course it is Robert Gordon Orr.

Let’s sift two sorts of evidence, first the objective and then the subjective.

Orr won the Calder trophy as rookie of the year in 1966-67. He then won eight consecutive Norris Cups as the league’s top defenceman. He would lead his Boston Bruins to two Stanley Cup championships and in one of those he was awarded the Conn Smythe as the top performer in the playoffs. He won the NHL scoring championship (the Art Ross) as a defenceman! He led his country to the 1976 Canada Cup over Russia.

But the most impressive stat of all — one for the ages — in 1971-72 he accumulated a plus/minus rating of plus 124! And on it goes.

Arguments are no fun unless there is opposition and I can hear them now. What about Gretzky? Gordie Howe? Bobby Hull? Lemieux? Worthy candidates, no doubt, but none compare with Number 4.

Gordie Howe? A terrific offensive force and his longevity was remarkable. But, as was the way of hockey at the time, players were either part of the attack or defenders. There was none of this 200-foot stuff that coaches are in love with today. In Howe’s day there was no need to be constantly changing lines on the fly. They were forwards first and last. The conditions alone led to a long shelf life. Gordie Howe was a superb performer, but he cannot be said to have pulled patrons out of their seats the way Orr did. Howe was a talented and steady force and it is no insult to be ranked right after Orr on the list of the greatest players of the greatest game.

Wayne Gretzky only third? What about all those hundreds and hundreds of goals and assists? As it turns out, there is much to say about them. First, let it be known that in Gretzsky’s era goals were a bumper crop for everyone. Scores of 6-4 and 7-5 were common. If racking up numbers was your ambition, then the ‘80s were the years for you. Needless to say the goaltenders of the time hated it. Wayne was about offence — period. He was practically never seen inside his own blue line and it is doubtful he ever met his goaltender outside the dressing room.

And there is one more thing: The McSorley factor. Marty McSorley was Gretzky’s minder. Gretzky was not exactly robust. It was reported that in pre-season training he could not bench press 150 pounds. This is startling for a professional hockey player. The unvarnished truth is Gretz needed a body guard. And on the day that he was traded to the Kings, McSorley was part of the deal. Where Gretzky went Marty went also.

Bobby Orr was the perfect mesomorph. He was lean (not thin) and sturdy and built symmetrically. And boy was he gritty. In his early days as a pro the opposition did all they could to cut him down, but this was a forlorn hope. He gave better than he received. His consummate combination of skill, grace, power and grit belonged to him and him alone.

When Orr picked up the puck behind his own net and led the charge down the ice, the patrons mass levitated. He was like a force of nature, a will o’ the wisp that the opposition was powerless to confront. And if in time the play came back the other way it was Orr first man back on defence. He was in infinite control. With the grace of a figure skater he could change speeds and change direction in a nanosecond. Then he would spin and pirouette around a confused defender before powering his way between a pair of 200 pounders before deking the goaltender into the cheap seats and depositing the puck in the twine. And what would follow is instructive.

In today’s game a player celebrates fulsomely when scoring. The routine is first to open his mouth to a full oval, followed by the group hug, followed by forming a train and skating by his bench while touching gloves with every player. Now let’s compare.

When Orr scored he would skate slowly away with his head down as if he had done something shameful. It is instructive then to see Orr as others saw him.

The great Jean Beliveau said, “I never saw another player with that kind of talent — ever.”

Darryl Sittler said, “Bobby Orr played for us in the Canada Cup on one leg and he was still the best player on either team.”

Brad Park: “Bobby Orr had no business playing in the NHL. He belonged in another league above all of us.”

Bobby Hull tells the following: “We were skating off at the end of the first period and were behind 3-0 thanks to Orr, who had scored twice and set up the third goal. I skated over to Red Storey (referee) and said, ‘Red, what are we going to do about this kid?’ ‘What do you want to do about him, Bobby?’ ‘Well now Red I’ll tell you what. When the boys come out for the second period you toss him that puck he had all the first period and then throw out another one for the rest of us to play with.’”

Bobby Orr was an artist and the ice was his canvas. He skated on one leg for the second half of his career. His right knee was operated on 13 times. We can only conjecture what the full story might be if arthroscopic surgery was available then.

Some say if Bobby Orr was in the league today he would have trouble scoring 20 goals. But then you have to remember, Bobby is 70 years old.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident looking forward to the NHL playoffs.