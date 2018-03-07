Government’s ‘speculation tax’ will harm local economy

BY SUSAN DE STEIN

Recent tax provisions in the NDP B.C. government budget for 2018-19 have significant negative impacts on a number of Salt Spring property owners and, perhaps more importantly, on the long-term economic health of our island, indeed, of all of the Gulf Islands and parts of Vancouver Island too.

Some of the measures have already been enacted, notably the application of a 20 per cent foreign buyers tax on the purchase price of property here and the increases in land transfer taxes on higher-priced properties. Others, including what has been called a “speculation tax,” will need their own legislation.

Notably, this proposed “speculation tax,” which would be tabled in the fall, would be based on the assessed values of properties owned by people who pay no income tax here and whose properties are not lived in full-time. It is applicable not only to foreign owners, but to owners whose principal residence and income is outside of our province. As tabled, the tax would be 0.5 per cent in 2018 (i.e. $2,500 on an assessment of $500,000) and two per cent in 2019 ($10,000 on $500,000 of assessed value).

These taxes are in addition to property taxes and would be applied annually. The dollars involved are indeed large.

There are significant economic implications for Salt Spring, where it’s not uncommon for pre-retirement folks to buy here and move gradually over time, or for out of province people to own recreational property, for summer or seasonal use, etc. Many have owned property here for a long time and have contributed to our economy over many years.

Although we are told the legislation for this tax won’t be formally introduced until fall, if this tax is as Finance Minister Carole James described, it is a manifestly short-term tax grab with long-term serious implications for both individuals and communities. Moreover, it is unlikely to meet its stated objectives of providing more affordable housing, or reducing prices.

Beyond that, I find it incredibly distasteful, isolationist and protectionist for a provincial government to introduce measures that penalize other Canadians, non-B.C. taxpayers in this way. Two per cent of assessed value is huge, representing an additional $10,000 a year in taxes for a home or cottage assessed at what would today be a modest (and average) $500,000.

Also worrisome and pretty shocking, the minister appeared to concede that the tax was not based on current nor available data or an analysis of its broader impact.

What will this do to small economies like ours going forward, where these supposedly non-contributing “non-residents” currently pour loads of money into our economies, hiring contractors and trades, buying groceries, spending money in restaurants, marinas, shops, art galleries, etc.? How is that not a valid and meaningful contribution to an economy like ours, even though they don’t pay income tax to the province? They contribute mightily to our well-being here, and they most certainly pay property tax!

This is absolutely mis-named a “speculation” tax. The degree of “speculative” activity in our region is very small. Our regional real estate prices in 2017 were moderately ahead of 2016 prices and have only recently recovered to pre-2008 crisis levels; we have not seen the massive run-up in prices that Vancouver has seen. These statistics do not suggest speculation is rampant. Indeed, it’s quite the opposite.

In fairness and with a view to the long-term economic health of this community, this tax should be eliminated altogether. I believe most Salt Springers can see the impact of this tax on all the “regular” folks who either help to create or depend on a healthy local economy.

FYI, our MLA Adam Olsen’s email is adam.olsen.MLA@leg.bc.ca.

The writer is a Salt Spring Island realtor.