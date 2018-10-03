Editorial: Wise words

A report on how Capital Regional District services could be improved on Salt Spring released last week is a welcome addition to discussions about local governance.

The document titled Improving Capital Regional District Service Delivery on Salt Spring Island, B.C.: Options for Positive Change is worth a read by anyone interested in the topic.

Coincidentally, a press release was issued from the CRD on the same day, pointing out how the $3.9-million Ganges Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade project is ahead of schedule and within budget. To be sure, it’s not that everything under CRD jurisdiction is not functioning, but the Positively Forward group and local election candidates are correct in stating that improvements must be made.

The Fulford Water Service Commission’s recent experience with a water main project epitomizes what is wrong with the way the CRD operates on Salt Spring. Thousands of dollars of CRD engineering time were charged to the commission, basically eating up budgeted funds for the entire project, with no one on the budget-approving commission advised by CRD staff until the deed was done.

As well, a million dollars of taxpayers’ money was approved by referendum four years ago for the North Ganges Transportation Plan, but the project has not seen tangible progress, except for a small portion. Salt Spring taxpayers are rightly concerned that their funds and wishes are not being cared for, and being informed about what’s going on is key.

As the Positively Forward report observed, the accountability and reporting practices of the Islands Trust are an enviable model. At both the Islands Trust Council and Local Trust Committee level, there is never a mystery about a particular project’s status or, if applicable, its budget. If project priorities must change, that is discussed by elected officials and staff in public.

A July 30 meeting that brought together CRD commission volunteers with senior staff, including CAO Bob Lapham, was no doubt an appreciated step, but it felt mainly like a chance for the CRD to explain why it’s not possible for Salt Spring to receive better service.

Even if all recommendations in the Positively Forward report are deemed not feasible to pursue, any improvements in communication between citizens, commissions and CRD officials will be welcomed.