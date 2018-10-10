Editorial – Waste in haste

For Salt Spring’s Local Trust Committee and Trust staff, the long road to secure industrial land-use for the island was paved with good intentions.

But the multi-year project has so far served mainly to infuriate and confuse those who own such properties in the first place, and their neighbours in the second.

The LTC’s latest action on a file that has stretched over most of two terms was to schedule a public hearing just days before the Oct. 20 election. The current slate of officials could conceivably make a decision on the transition of industrial-zoned properties to new general employment categories at their final meeting on Oct. 18.

Surely it was not the LTC’s intention to sneak major upzonings past the public, but that’s exactly what it looks like to some residents.

The trustees’ wish to bring the project to closure and save the next LTC from having to wade through six years of staff reports, meeting materials and correspondence is to their credit. So is their desire to bring an important piece of business to a close. But trying to make all parties happy in the short time left in the term has inexorably led to the Trust office shooting itself in the foot.

The LTC seemed to make the right call earlier this year when it voted to spend more time consulting with industrial land owners. That produced several requests to legalize non-compliant activities and the introduction of some new uses. The problem is that including those requests into one suite of bylaw amendments resulted in a complicated omnibus document. On top of this, the LTC vowed to leave it to the public to say what should pass — but decided against direct notification of affected property owners. Residents may remember, if they were not on vacation, that the Driftwood reported this in a story in one of our summer issues.

The LTC needs to slow down now and make sure everyone has the chance to review all the material carefully before it goes ahead — even though such a step could extend the project well into the next term or derail it completely. Due process and public trust require this.