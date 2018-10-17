Editorial: Vote Time

Eight local election candidates are running on Salt Spring this fall.

We commend them all for stepping up and offering their time in seeking elected office, and hope they find ways to continue to be involved in local governance even if they are not elected.

The Driftwood is intimately acquainted with the machinations of local government and its requirements due to attending so many public meetings. We have seen the candidates in public-service roles as well as their campaign modes. It is the responsibility of the newspaper with the knowledge gained through its position in the community to assist readers, who have not had time to sift through all the facts on their own, make a decision.

After weighing all the candidates, the Driftwood is endorsing Robin Williams for CRD director as being the best choice for our community.

As a CRD transportation commission member for six years and chair for four, Williams, who lives full-time on Salt Spring, understands how Salt Spring is not receiving its money’s worth from the CRD. His background in business and commitment to fiscal responsibility, and his recent immersion in infrastructure, housing and water issues has given him a strong understanding of what the problems are and how to fix them. Williams reaches out across “party lines” to create a team to get things done.

Gary Holman had his kick at the can as CRD director from 2002-2008. He was defeated in 2008, largely due to supporting a PARC plan to buy an inappropriate tennis bubble structure, which cost taxpayers dearly. His championing of a local community com- mission concept, which is not likely to come to fruition, would be a waste of time and energy.

The CRD landscape has changed dramatically since 2008 and Williams is in a better position to serve the island’s interests in the director’s role.

The choice for the Trust positions is not as clear cut, but we see three strong candidates for this position.

Grove’s seven years of experience will be useful for a much-needed official community plan review process. Patrick has been a solid contributor to the Community Economic Development Commission and made workforce housing a special focus. She demonstrates a clear understanding of what a Local Trust Committee can and cannot do, which is critical to doing a good job. Darryl Martin’s experience with the CEDC and Community Alliance, among other groups, would also be of value in a trustee’s role.

If you have not yet taken time to learn about the candidates and the issues, there’s still time to do so. Endorsements from others are also available online.

Voting concludes on Saturday, Oct. 20.