Editorial: Time to give

International Volunteer Day was marked around the world on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Here on Salt Spring Island, an exhibit celebrating local volunteerism opened for the month at the Salt Spring Public Library, an institution that could not run without its estimated 175 volunteers.

Titled 150 Days, 150 Volunteers, 150 Organizations, the display is the culminating event in Volunteer and Community Resources’ Canada 150 activities. VCR made a concerted effort this year to highlight and encourage volunteers and the groups they contribute to, with a Volunteer 150 program, a volunteer recruitment fair, photo contest and more.

It’s well known that volunteering is a critical component of a socially healthy community.

According to the Salt Spring Island Foundation’s 2017 Vital Signs report, Salt Spring residents spend 25 hours per month on average engaged in volunteer activities for local charities, non-profits and causes.

Vital Signs research also gathered charitable donation data and found that the median annual donation amount on Salt Spring in 2015 was $380. (That was below the provincial median of $430 and above the national median of $300.)

As the report illustrates, some people can give time, some can give money, and many can give both.

With 2017 coming to a close, December is the time to consider making charitable donations in order to make the most of tax-deduction benefits. Some 68 registered charities exist on Salt Spring Island, all with the ability to provide donation receipts for income-tax purposes.

Christmas time sees a focus on food bank donations and events using the Christmas tree as their anchor. There’s a new Salt Spring Island Firefighters Association campaign, the fourth annual Festival of Trees taking place at the Harbour House Hotel and Island Savings’ promotion of its food bank support program called The Full Cupboard.

Organizations such as the Salt Spring Therapeutic Riding Association launched a major fundraising campaign on Giving Tuesday last week, while several others time their charitable donation campaigns for the final months of the year.

For information about how to support Salt Spring’s not-for-profit groups by volunteering or with financial aid, visit www.volunteersaltspring.com/vcr or drop by VCR’s exhibit at the library this month.