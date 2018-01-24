Editorial: Serious wake-up call

Once again an emergency situation has illustrated how unprepared most of us are for events such as a major earthquake or tsunami.

While the Gulf Islands were not included on the tsunami alert issued after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, most of B.C.’s outer coast was warned to expect some impact within a few hours and evacuations did occur in several places. A former Salt Spring family describes what they experienced as residents of Ucluelet in the news story in this issue of the paper.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Alaska triggered the tsunami warning, but as experts later explained, the nature of the quake — with tectonic plates moving horizontally rather than vertically — reduced the likelihood of a strong tsunami occurring.

Even if Gulf Islands residents were not included in the warning, at the very least, we learned that we are in B.C. Notification Zone E for tsunami alerts. The warning was issued for zones A-D.

But more importantly, the event prompts us to ask how many Gulf Islands residents living close to the shoreline would have been ready to evacuate with a grab-and-go bag and knowledge of where their islands’ emergency reception centres are located?

In order to ensure as many people as possible are up to speed in an emergency, the Capital Regional District is urging people to sign up for the Public Alert Notification System. It can call a home or cell phone, send a text or an email containing alerts and instructions about what to do, depending on the nature of the disaster. The system has been set up specifically for CRD electoral area residents, so those on Salt Spring, the Gulf Islands and Juan de Fuca region. Sign-up can be done at www.crd.bc.ca/pans.

For people who have not already done so, registering with one’s neighbourhood POD program is also essential. Part of the CRD emergency program, being included in a POD is the best way to be and stay informed in the event of an emergency, and to receive help if needed. For Salt Spring, send an email to deputy emergency coordinator Laurel Hanley at ssidepc@crd.bc.ca or phone 250-537-1220 for information on how to become part of a neighbourhood POD.

Tuesday’s tsunami that did not materialize was the best kind of wake-up call. Let’s make sure we heed it.