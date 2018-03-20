Editorial: Robot dreams to pursue

For the second year in a row, a new kind of competitive team is making a name for Gulf Islands Secondary School.

The Cyber Scorpions robotics team finished an impressive third of some 32 teams at a Pacific region competition in Victoria last week, after making their debut the previous year at a Calgary event.

The FIRST Robotics Canada contest gave participating teams six weeks to build a robot from scratch using the same kit components. Team members and their robots then faced off at the three-day competition. FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — is a non-profit organization that encourages youth in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

As economic studies indicate, young people cannot receive too much encouragement to pursue STEM careers.

An Information and Communications Technology Council report called The Digital Dividend: Shifting Gears in a Changing Economy, which was released in January, spells out the need for STEM education. It noted that some 218,000 jobs in tech fields will be created in Canada by 2020, yet only 29,000 students graduated from post-secondary institutions with appropriate degrees to fill those kinds of jobs in 2015. As might be expected, a low supply of trained workers has led to high salary demands. Canada’s 2016 census found that a bachelor’s level degree in a STEM field led to higher average earnings than those graduating in business, humanities, health, arts, social science and education fields.

Governments are trying to facilitate change in some ways, such as making coding a mandatory part of the public school system. That process is underway in B.C. and it’s a basic step that should be taken across the country.

GISS is also clearly on the right track in promoting an aptitude for and interest in robot building. As usual with successful educational endeavours, support from both inside and outside of the school has been essential.

Congratulations to the Cyber Scorpions and their many school and community mentors. May their success inspire even more students to jump on the fun and fast-moving STEM train.