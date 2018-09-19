Editorial: Pre-vote homework to be done

Local election season has been a long time coming, but it will be over in the blink of an eye.

Voting day is earlier than in past years, coming on Oct. 20 rather than the traditional mid-November date. That means voters only have four weeks — or three if the first advance poll date of Oct. 10 is used — to familiarize themselves with the issues and candidates and to make an informed decision.

Some candidates on Salt Spring chose to declare their intention to run for office before the nomination period closed on Sept. 14, but when the dust settled there were six people vying for two Islands Trust seats and two going head to head for the sole Capital Regional District position. The final two Trust candidates — Sabrina Ali and Kylie Coates — are introduced in this week’s Driftwood. Information about incumbent Peter Grove, plus Darryl Martin, Howard Holzapfel and Laura Patrick was provided in previous issues. CRD candidates Gary Holman and Robin Williams made their plans known on July 25 and Sept. 5 respectively and were profiled on those dates.

Because of last year’s incorporation referendum and/or work done by the Community Alliance in the past year, many island residents are up to speed about how Salt Spring’s local governance system works. They know that the Islands Trust has control over land-use matters and that the CRD deals with delivery of actual services, which is the most basic way to explain the difference. Some people understand that many significant matters — such as subdivision authority and road maintenance — are under jurisdiction of the provincial transportation ministry, or other off-island government bodies.

For people who have not paid attention to local governance in the past or those who are recent residents, “how things work” here can be confounding. It is worthwhile for everyone to educate themselves about what elected officials can truly influence or control, so they can judge whether what’s being promised and promoted by candidates can actually be done.

There should be various opportunities to meet candidates and become informed — including at a Driftwood-sponsored all-candidates event on Oct. 10 — and we encourage everyone who is qualified to vote to learn as much as possible and participate in the coming weeks.