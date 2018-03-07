Editorial: Part-timer penalties unfair

Part-time residents are a fact of life in the Gulf Islands and have been that way for many decades.

A number of now permanent residents began island life as part-timers. Many others maintain homes for use by various family members and friends. A new tax measure announced last week in the NDP government’s budget and fiscal plan will unfairly penalize those individuals, who make significant contributions to island communities.

Non-resident property owners may not live in a home year-round, or rent it to others for 12 months of a year, but they certainly enhance economies by consuming local goods and services. In the Gulf Islands, many of them volunteer while spending time on the islands or contribute to fundraising drives.

Beyond being an obvious tax grab expected to raise $200 million per year from an estimated 15,000 property owners, the government’s logic for the new tax is foggy.

Finance Minister Carole James has stated the rationale is that people who benefit from services in B.C. should pay their taxes in the province. But non-B.C.-dwelling owners are already paying property tax, as well as consumption taxes while they’re here. They are not receiving free health care or education services, the big-ticket items, as non-residents of B.C.

But the tax also applies to B.C. residents who own more than one home in the province, although some kind of exemption — yet to be determined — is promised in that case.

Owning two homes in two different places does not necessarily mean a family is wealthy and can afford $10,000 in additional taxes per year. That’s the estimated amount payable for a residential property assessed at $500,000, beginning in 2019.

There appears to be some hope that the government could change its mind or institute a system of exemptions that could be perceived as fair. Details about the tax have not been nailed down and are not due for release until the fall.

Anyone concerned about the impacts of penalizing part-time islanders and the economic health of the Gulf Islands should make their feelings known to James and to local MLA Adam Olsen.