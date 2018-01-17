Editorial: Let’s continue generous ways

With the advent of fundraising platforms like FundRazr and GoFundMe, all obstacles to expressing one’s support and generosity have vanished.

Community members who would promote a cause in the past would generally set up a trust account at a local bank, requiring individuals to bring in their cheques. Bake sales and contacting people with means to encourage them to make a contribution were other parts of a regular fundraising strategy.

Nowadays, huge sums are raised at the push of a cursor and a few buttons with the online platforms.

On Salt Spring, where people are known for their generosity, such campaigns have been remarkably successful.

One of the more high-profile local campaigns saw $27,000 raised for the Billwiller family in 2016 when young Braedyn Billwiller needed lung surgery and cancer treatments.

As of last summer, even larger sums had been collected for Pierre and Suzanne Rouger, to aid Pierre’s surgery to remove a brain tumour, and for Katya Mycyk to fight cancer that had returned.

Just this week, supporters rallied for Salt Spring Gymnastics coach Kipp Nash, who underwent the first surgery he will require to remove what is believed to be a benign brain tumour. Family friend James Cowan, who initiated the GoFundMe campaign on Friday, said a short window of time occurred between the diagnosis and the need for the operation, necessitating quick action.

Also last week, Martin “Buck” Vandenberg set up an appeal for funds to cover personal expenses related to his son Martin’s arrest and incarceration.

Sometimes the impact of a successful campaign is not just relief from financial stress. Knowing one’s community is behind a family provides solid comfort. Gratitude expressed by Nash in our story on page 2 illustrates that well.

Our community has been supportive in helping others with and without online fundraising platforms over the years. We should continue to help in whatever way we can.