Thursday, October 20, 2022
Editorial: Lauding candidates and leaders

By Driftwood Staff

The unfolding of the democratic process is always fascinating to watch.

Once every few years the citizenry is asked for their opinion about who they want to make decisions on their behalf in certain areas of public life. Individuals wanting to take on that role must articulate their ideas and aspirations for the community and put their best foot forward for about a month before election day. At the same time they must fend off criticisms and tackle the spin of their opponents and those people’s supporters.

Running for public office is not for the faint of heart; it demands courage and a ton of work. (Though not as much courage and work as actually being an elected official.) We congratulate and give thanks to everyone who participated this time around.

Few individuals take on political roles to improve their own lives. They may enjoy the work and public interactions, but for the most part a political path is chosen because a person feels qualified and motivated to make positive changes for their community or a wider jurisdiction, or they have been encouraged by others to step into a leadership role.

One person who has been a leader on Salt Spring for the past 11 years is trustee Peter Grove. Perhaps in part due to his skills as a mediator, Grove managed to minimize community conflict and engage respectfully with constituents, sometimes under trying circumstances. He also provided much-valued Trust-wide service as a Trust Council finance committee member and chair. Thank you, Peter, for your years of service, even if the harbourwalk project isn’t finished like you promised it would be.

Salt Spring voters also deserve gratitude for approving the local community commission proposal through the Capital Regional District referendum. Because of that change, we will have the chance next spring to elect four more good people, which will result in more transparency about and more control over CRD functions on the island.

We look forward to the changes to come on Salt Spring Island in the next four years, and hope Peter Grove’s moderating influence won’t be missed too much.

