Editorial: Island Pathways – Keep on Rolling

When Island Pathways was first formed 30 years ago, it seemed almost radical to encourage cycling on Salt Spring Island.

Even with far less vehicle traffic than exists on the island today, the lack of dedicated cycling space or infrastructure made getting around on a bike risky business.

Island Pathways founders knew that building the infrastructure was key to making cycling possible for more residents and visitors, and improving safe travel for people outside of vehicles has always been the focus.

On the cycling side, Island Pathways has spearheaded a program that has seen hundreds of elementary school students get bike helmets at a discount and learn how to wear them properly. The group has held bike-safety rodeos at schools in partnership with the RCMP, created an attractive heritage map with cycling routes highlighted, initiated Bike to Work Week, installed 36 bike racks and much more. It ensured Salt Spring’s first dedicated cycling lane was opened in 2000 next to Portlock Park, and hosted a rural cycling conference called Velo Village in 2012.

Perhaps more visibly in recent years, Island Pathways has been the lead agency in Partners Creating Pathways, which has given the community the Ganges Pathway Network. Beginning with an off-road trail on Lower Ganges Road near Brinkworthy Place, the network has since burgeoned. It includes extensions down Lower Ganges Road to Booth Canal Road, up Upper Ganges, Rainbow and Atkins roads. One of the best facets of the network is that very little of the funding needed to build it has come from local taxpayers. Island Pathways seems to have the magic touch when it comes to getting grants and leveraging both cooperation and funds from other agencies. As well, use of volunteer expertise and labour has minimized costs.

Islanders have gotten a great deal thanks to the skills, enthusiasm and community spirit of Island Pathways members.

The group will mark its 30th anniversary at an annual general meeting this Sunday afternoon. May Island Pathways continue to find ways to keep improving island life for another 30 years.