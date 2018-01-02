Editorial: Illuminating road safety

A blast of winter has caused its usual round of mayhem on island roads.

The combination of island terrain, drivers’ inexperience with West Coast snow, inadequate tires and lack of snow removal equipment to keep on top of a deluge is a deadly one.

Vehicles in ditches or abandoned at the sides of roads were common sights on Salt Spring when snow fell in the week before Christmas.

We are grateful to all those who stay home if they can when roads are snowy or icy. One less vehicle on the road reduces the chances of collisions or other incidents for those who have no choice but to venture out either on foot or behind a wheel.

When Salt Spring roads are not covered with snow, another hazard becomes apparent.

Dark and rainy winter nights have emphasized that Salt Spring’s centre road lines have once again all but disappeared from view and the fog lines aren’t far behind. It’s scary to realize that most people are driving around with one eyeball scanning for the remnants of white side lines to keep them more or less in the correct lane when they are driving at night.

Most of Salt Spring’s main-route road lines were repainted in the fall of 2016, after some fairly intense lobbying and assistance from then MLA Gary Holman. Some areas were also dabbed at the previous year, but the paint seemed to vanish soon after it was applied.

If road lines are not visible to night-time drivers after one year has passed, it seems obvious that the task must be completed each and every year. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s past road-paint allotment for Salt Spring Island has been inadequate and must be increased.

The current regional road-line-painting contract expired at the end of 2017. We urge the Ministry of Transportation to ensure a new contract includes the clearly visible need for Salt Spring’s main roads to have repainted lines every year.

While snowy roads are a good reason for people to stay home, islanders should not be held hostage because of a legitimate fear of driving after dark.