Editorial: Ideas to explore

An idea that’s drifted onto Gulf Islands wish lists in recent years is about to get its first test ride.

Last week the Capital Regional District issued a request for proposals related to a passenger-only ferry service to connect the Gulf Islands with each other and Sidney. The RFP asks for consultants to assess five specified routes and create a short-term business plan for such a service.

It might be a pie-in-the-sky, on-paper-only idea at this point, but then it could be the beginning of a successful venture from a variety of perspectives.

The Gulf Islands are a natural region in so many ways: socially, culturally, geographically and environmentally. The Town of Sidney is also a strong commercial connection for both residents of and visitors to the islands.

Unfortunately, erosion of ferry service that occurred decades ago reduced the ability of islanders to mingle with ease. Gulf Islands Water Taxi has provided some means of connection through its school district contract and a limited summer Saturday service, but there is clearly an appetite for more ways to get around the islands without a vehicle and using BC Ferries.

Three years of Tours des Îles festivals — held in June of 2015, ’16 and ’17 — proved even more popular than anticipated. Organized with support from the CRD, its Salt Spring and Southern Gulf Islands economic development commissions, and the islands’ chamber of commerce and tourism bodies, the festivals provided a tangible view of “what could be” if some vessels were available for hire on a more regular basis.

The big questions for any regular passenger-ferry service are related to costs: How much people would be willing to pay for their rides, how much local government would be willing to kick in, if anything, and whether any vessel operators would be willing to offer a service for the compensation available.

The CRD’s RFP is admittedly a baby step towards creating a new way to get around the islands, but anything that attempts to bring Gulf Islanders together more frequently is a welcome effort.