Editorial: Gratitude for service

Holding public office is not for the faint of heart, and especially on Salt Spring Island.

The passions of individuals and whole neighbourhoods frequently flare up, with local politicians inevitably scorched in the process.

While Peter Grove is throwing his hat into the ring for a third term as Islands Trust trustee, the two men who have served with him as the island’s locally elected officials since December of 2011 are not. Trustee George Grams and CRD director Wayne McIntyre are attending their last meetings and winding down activities before their replacements are elected on Oct. 20 and sworn in later in the year.

Politics is largely a thankless job, but we would like to express thanks to Grams and McIntyre for their years of dedicated service. There is no doubt that both islanders took their responsibilities very seriously and served their constituents with integrity.

McIntyre was consistent in promising and delivering fiscal restraint, and provided calm and balanced leadership. Grams diligently researched the issues and then expressed his positions clearly. His leadership abilities came through when he took on an Islands Trust Executive Committee position as vice-chair and spearheaded the Salt Spring Island Watershed Protection Alliance initiative. Taking on those roles valuably raised the island’s profile within the Trust.

Not counting the turbulence of last year’s incorporation referendum and criticism Grams and McIntyre received for taking a position at the end of the campaign, the past seven years have been relatively stable on the local political front, which is not something to be taken lightly.

Another person who has served Salt Spring since 2011 and will be greatly missed is Janet Clouston. As executive director/general manager of the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce, Clouston went above and beyond to instigate, organize and promote all kinds of initiatives to benefit the island. Few public activities occurred in the last seven-plus years without some contribution from Clouston, either in her official capacity or as a private citizen. She was in many ways our best ambassador.

Clouston is moving “back home” to the Bay of Fundy area in New Brunswick, and our loss is that community’s gain. We wish you well, Janet!