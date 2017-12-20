Editorial: Fulford Creek plan deserves support

Good ideas come along every day of the week. Great ideas are seen less frequently.

The Island Stream and Salmon Enhancement Society’s vision of purchasing the former Fulford Inn property and transforming it into a public space with a salmon rearing facility and education centre is one of those rare great ideas.

As the people who bought the property in 2010 with visions of developing it for condominiums discovered, it is limiting in terms of what can be built there. Since the former inn building was constructed before development permit areas were put into the Salt Spring Official Community Plan, any change to building footprints needed to conform to new OCP requirements. With fish-bearing Fulford Creek forming part of the property, any development must abide by significant setbacks from the creek, leaving an inadequate amount of land for new buildings. Between the post-2008 recession and the property’s limited development potential, its value declined.

The Fulford Inn building sat unused, was then occupied by squatters and eventually faced a demolition order through the Capital Regional District at the end of 2014.

Specific fundraising plans or grant applications have not been worked out by the ISSES, but the listing price of the two titles is about $800,000, which gives an idea of where the society would have to start.

Sitting at the head of Fulford Harbour, the property is ideal for public use. Fulford Creek is the largest fish-bearing waterway not only on Salt Spring but in the southern Gulf Islands. It makes sense to both protect the creek and to use it as a spot for rearing coho salmon and educating the public at the same time.

The Island Stream and Salmon Enhancement Society has a long and solid track record, with numerous fish-bearing streams protected and enhanced through its members’ efforts in the past 35 years.

Public and financial support for the Fulford Creek project will be needed, and the society hopes it can count on the Salt Spring community to provide it.

Loss of a community amenity like the Fulford Inn was a sad event. Reviving that area for important ecological and public uses will help mitigate the loss and restore life to a valuable part of the island.