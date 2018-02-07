Editorial: Double standard for harassment?

Accusations of workplace harassment and bullying levied against Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May seemed to fall out of nowhere on Jan. 27.

The allegations came from three former federal Green party staff members made public in a Toronto newspaper.

While acknowledging not everyone she meets will like her, May has denied the allegations. Both she and the Green party have characterized the accusers as “disgruntled former staff.”

It’s easy to speciulate that a double standard and political motivation could be in play. May’s leadership was endorsed by 93 per cent of her party after the 2015 election, but not all members are happy with how May dominates the Green party image. Recall the bizarre display during the summer of 2016 when party members voted to support a controversial Palestinian rights policy, something May disagreed with. Some residue of that conflict could remain and help fuel discontent.

As for the double standard, our culture expects women to be angelically even tempered and “nice” in all circumstances. The only allegations of bullying and creating a toxic work environment on Parliament Hill are so far levied against an assertive woman — May.

Have no male politicians in Ottawa been critical of employees’ performance, been upset or sarcastic? Or is that not considered bullying or toxic behaviour — or news — when exercised by a man in Ottawa?

Recent harassment accusations have proven that much work needs to be done to change political workplace culture and expectations in Canada. Some action is now visible. Bill C-65, the workplace harassment legislation introduced by the Liberals in November, should make Parliament Hill a safer place for all employees to work.

And the Green party has done the right thing in ordering an independent investigation into the May allegations to be conducted by Toronto lawyer Sheila Block. We trust the investigation will uncover the context of the alleged incidents involving May, come to valid conclusions and make recommendations that will be instructive for all political parties.

We live in a time where there should be no place for gender bias.