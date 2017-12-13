Editorial: Change on the ground

Despite Salt Spring voting against incorporation in September’s referendum, the consensus is that local governance can still be improved.

That point was even made by representatives of the winning “no” side in the referendum last week when they addressed Islands Trust Council in Victoria. Patricia Lockie and Peter Lamb told the Trust that a survey of “no” voters found “a broad base of support on Salt Spring for changes aimed at strengthening the efficacy of the Islands Trust and its work.”

But something that was made clear at the Trust Council session in Victoria last week is that legislative changes are not approved without a long and thorough process. Since the Islands Trust Act is provincial legislation, it requires complete provincial government buy-in at the bureaucratic and political levels.

An example is the Trust’s attempt to change the name and corporate structure of the Trust Fund Board. It’s the separate arm of the Trust that conserves ecologically sensitive lands through purchases and covenants. The previous provincial government was basically not interested in what should be a fairly innocuous change and so it was given a pass on three occasions.

Enacting legislative changes and getting consensus for change among trustees from 13 disparate islands — or the communities they represent — is just not going to happen in the foreseeable future.

As identified in both the “no-side” post-referendum survey and the incorporation campaign itself, better communication and coordination between the various government agencies serving Salt Spring is what is really needed to improve governance on Salt Spring. It would no doubt aid governance on other Trust islands as well.

A good start would be to schedule regular monthly inter-agency meetings. More formal arrangements such as creating service coordination agreements between the Trust and regional district would be beneficial.

It doesn’t matter whether leadership for change comes from the Islands Trust or the Capital Regional District. Lack of coordination and communication is the biggest flaw in our local government system.

We can make great strides by fixing that problem now.