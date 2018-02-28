Editorial: Bike tricks

People on Salt Spring often express concerns that young families might leave the island.

But it also seems that forces often unite to discourage providing play space for children. That occurred last week when furor over tree work in Mouat Park turned to talk against plans by the Parks and Recreation Commission to construct a bike park in that same area.

According to research, projects likely to attract the “not in my backyard” attitude include industrial parks, oil wells and prisons, but also bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. This may be understandable when such infrastructure is slated to interrupt established traffic flow or parking. It’s somewhat harder to take when the infrastructure should be something most people would want in their backyard: recreation opportunities in nature.

It’s not like PARC and the Salt Spring Bike Club are proposing to clear-cut a swath of forest for riders. Trees are very much a desired part of the design plan (which has yet to be drawn). So aside from not wanting to see even a few dangerous and unhealthy trees leave the thicket, other objections seem to be in place.

Some people in the community have said they like to walk their dogs in that part of the park, which occupies less than one-sixtieth of total Mouat Park acreage. Some have questioned why kids need to ride bikes in a park at all, saying the street is a better option.

Dogs are an important part of island culture and no one wants to take away their opportunity to exercise and socialize in a pleasant setting away from the road, but island kids deserve the same consideration. As most Salt Spring residents know, island roads aren’t exactly up to patch for many would-be adult cyclists. They certainly aren’t the place to send small children or those learning new skills, and they don’t offer fun jumps and other features.

With suitable parkland and a generous $150,000 grant from the Salt Spring Lions Club already in place, the bike park proposal is a terrific chance to add new outdoor activities at a low cost to the taxpayer. We should feel lucky to find it in our neighbourhood.