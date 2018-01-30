Editorial: Be flexible for housing solutions

Affordable housing options are trickling out slowly on Salt Spring.

It’s not that progress is not visible when it comes to some of the projects. Salt Spring Commons, a 24-unit project spearheaded by the Salt Spring Community Services Society behind Lions Hall, for example, is on track to receive its development permit approval at next week’s local trust committee meeting.

But both Dragonfly Commons, which envisions 30 units of housing for purchase in a strata development near Drake Road, and the Croftonbrook expansion being undertaken by Island Women Against VIolence, which runs the current complex, are in limbo as water supply issues and regulations are tackled.

Navigating the guidelines and requirements is a mind-bending process. As a recent report presented to the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee outlines, the Croftonbook project must heed regulations from Island Health, the provincial Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development and the CRD Building Inspection department in order to use a combination of groundwater, rainwater and greywater. (The North Salt Spring Waterworks District is also involved by providing water for firefighting purposes only.) Water quantity, quality and safety unquestionably require government regulation. But as water scarcity becomes more of an issue in the Gulf Islands, some flexibility must come into play.

One area where that could easily be employed is in capping the number of people living in a development. Current regulatory assumptions about how many people normally live in dwellings based on its number of bedrooms may not be realistic, but those assumptions are unnecessarily adding to water supply requirements for each dwelling unit. Housing managers/owners should be allowed to be responsible for limiting the number of people living on a site, which is not the case now.

Government agencies must give full buy-in to low-water-consumption housing and encourage projects like Dragonfly Commons and Croftonbrook. For some inspiration, they could look to the Galiano Green project, which was approved with a combination of well water and rainwater. That approval gave hope to families on Galiano Island and it can be done on Salt Spring Island too.