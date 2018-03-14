Editorial: Anchors away

For those who envision the Gulf Islands as being surrounded by pristine waters and marine life, the sight of numerous anchored cargo ships this winter has been alarming.

The international shipping industry’s use of island waters has a long, if fairly limited, history. But capacity and supply-chain problems created by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Canada’s railway companies, and likely other factors, have resulted in overuse of some designated anchorage spots in the past six years or so.

Seeing ships anchored near major ports and cities is to be expected. Having a constant freighter presence in areas like the Islands Trust, known for their natural beauty, fragile ecosystems and a tourist-based recreational economy, is not. As well, the southern Strait of Georgia has been the subject of a long-time federal proposal for a National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, which does not square with being used as an overflow area for a port.

To its credit, the federal government and Transport Canada have a few initiatives underway to help address negative impacts of anchorages. The latest, a port authority modernization review, was announced by Transport Minister Marc Garneau on Monday. Ideally that will eventually increase the VFPA’s ability to handle cargo ships.

A process that islanders are now testing is the Interim Protocol for Use of Southern Gulf Islands Anchorages. Vessel masters must agree to abide by the protocol, which has guidelines for minimizing impacts, as a condition of anchoring. The VFPA is charged with receiving complaints about excessive noise, lights or pollution. Peter Luckham, the Islands Trust Council chair who has been leading the charge on anchorage reform on behalf of constituents, encourages residents to make their feelings known, so that Transport Canada has an accurate picture of what is going on in island waters.

We could be cynical and predict Transport Canada’s process is simply a way of cementing what has been increasing use of Gulf Islands waters. But we would rather hope that having a process dedicated to evaluating vessel impacts will result in solid and sincere efforts to address a problem that’s been allowed to drift for too long.