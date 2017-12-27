Editorial: A year to remember

Compiling the top news stories reported in the Driftwood at the end of a given year is always an illuminating task.

Readers can see what we mean in our annual Year in Review feature, which runs on pages 9-16 in this issue of the paper.

Some subjects return year after year, such as ferry service, road conditions and land-use issues.

Human tragedy of some kind also occurs every year, and 2017 was no exception. We share in condolences expressed to friends and family members of islanders who died too soon or unexpectedly. We tip our hats to individuals who organize fundraisers and other activities that support those suffering from loss or debilitating illness.

Water issues have been a huge topic for the past few years as weather changes reduce Salt Spring’s surface water supplies. This year concern about affordable housing took a higher billing, and conflict between the need for housing and water availability became starkly apparent. Much-needed housing projects are trying to make progress while sources of water for their future residents are not necessarily easy to secure to the satisfaction of government agencies.

But the story that dominated Salt Spring for several months of 2017 was the incorporation referendum campaign. While most such events run for about 30 days, Salt Spring’s referendum topic was in the news in some form or other from March through September. While the vote outcome settled what form of governance Salt Spring would not have in the future, it left a fairly blank slate when it comes to potentially changing the current system for the better.

Whether any hoped-for improvements in coordination between local agencies or beefed-up powers for local bodies can occur remains to be seen. It will be interesting to look back in one year’s time to evaluate progress made.

In the meantime, we wish all of our readers a Happy New Year and look forward to another year of reporting on and reflecting our amazing community.