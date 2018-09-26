Disguises help get things done on the island

Having lived on the island for almost 35 years (and having moved here from an even smaller Gulf island), I have often been asked, “How do you know when you are no longer a newcomer to Salt Spring?”

My tried and true answer to this age-old question is that in order to know whether you are a newcomer or not, you first have to define the meaning of the term “newcomer.” The definition that has always worked for me is that a newcomer is anybody who arrived on the island five minutes after you did. And if you were born on Salt Spring, that makes everybody else on the island a newcomer.

Whether you consider yourself a newcomer to the island or not, the question then becomes how in the hell does anybody get anything accomplished here? What I mean by this is that a simple task such as shopping for a dozen eggs can become something akin to “mission impossible” on an island where everybody either knows you, or thinks they know you, and where a quick jaunt down aisle 4B at the local grocery store may morph into the quest for the lost ring in Tolkien’s dark realm of Mordor.

It’s not that you’re trying to be unfriendly, but there are limits to how much time you can budget for seemingly simple tasks like picking up a litre of milk. There are, after all, only 24 hours in a single day and it can be quite shocking to discover how much of that time can be wasted on extended hugs from neighbours you probably thought could have settled for a smile and an ordinary nod of the head. There are people on this island (God bless them) who will give you a bone-crushing embrace in the bulk foods section, and then do it all over again, but harder, in dairy.

Speaking personally, I would rather put up with the group hugs from neighbours I barely know than be accosted by the moral “higher grounders” who insist on educating you for the terrible ethical choice you are making by putting a pound of fair trade, organic and shade-grown coffee in your shopping cart without first making sure that the beans were roasted at a net zero carbon-emission trading value in order to reduce the mounting greenhouse effect which is threatening the planet.

There are a variety of strategies you can deploy in order to run through the punishing gauntlet consisting of the huggers and the shopping police. Depending on the ferocity of the opposition to your buying the three items on your list, paying for them and getting out, you could try the old “keep your eyes focused directly on the floor in front of you” tactic. Even if someone calls you by your name and grabs you by the shoulders, you must remain resolute in your objective of avoiding any kind of personal engagement. If this sounds more like a military foray than a shopping errand, that’s because what you do with the rest of what’s left of your life could depend on whether you escape unscathed.

Putting on a clever disguise is another technique available for eluding the onslaught from the riff-raff who have nothing better to do than to keep you from getting to the exit door. Mirrored sunglasses and wide-brimmed straw hats pulled low down the forehead are a good start at avoiding recognition, but there are now so many others employing this strategy that you are likely to get mistaken for another “shop and dash” wannabee. In this case, you are likely to be targetted by the hug and/or chastise throng. You might try donning a store uniform and blending in with all the other shelf stockers, but this may backfire when you are stalked yourself by shoppers wanting to find the unsweetened, unpasteurized and unhomogenized peanut butter and then want to thank you with a spine-bending hug. You might even go so far as dressing up in last year’s Halloween costume of a ninja tax accountant, but this may result in drawing even more attention from people who want to know what party you’re going to.

What makes a good disguise even more effective is putting on a foreign accent to further bewilder anyone intent on delaying you from accomplishing your mundane chores and getting back to the slow and simple life. As unlikely as it is that someone will want to hug a ninja tax accountant, it is even less probable if said accountant speaks with a Lower Slobodian inflection (while accompanying himself on a folk-style zither).

Worse than being confronted in the produce aisle just as you’re about to complete your shopping is getting buttonholed before you even get through the front doors by perfect strangers demanding to get your signature on some petition or other, demanding we set free captive newts or apprehend the non-indigenous California sea lions who have illegally transgressed the border and send them back across the line before they wipe out all the wild salmon meant for our native Steller sea lion species.

Nobody asked me, but the next time somebody questions whether I’m new to the island or not, I’m going to engulf them in the world’s biggest hug, criticize them for being too nosy about their neighbours and get them to sign a petition requiring all Salt Spring citizens to wear name tags proclaiming “Hi. My name is —-, and I have more time on my hands than I know what to do with. Please hug me.”

That should make the answer obvious.