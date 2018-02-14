Authorities should promote rainwater harvesting

By Rhonan Heitzmann

Legalizing the long-term use of suites and cottages is an important move to ease the affordable housing crisis on Salt Spring and deserves maximum support from the community and government agencies.

It serves a dual purpose of creating more affordable rental units and allows property owners to create or use a dwelling that can help them with their mortgage, thus increasing the odds of working-class families being able to own a home. These will be private efforts and so do not depend on large projects to be funded or approved.

For those who do wish to create a new space, there are often considerable challenges to be able to afford to or be permitted to go ahead. It is incumbent on our elected representatives and government bodies to do everything in their power to reduce hurdles and increase the opportunities for the creation of smaller homes, affordable to our working-class and low-income residents.

Having enough water is an essential part of any potential dwelling and we must allow for flexible, creative options to prove an adequate supply. It is essential to protect ground water from overuse in areas where there is a known risk or even a suspected risk, but efforts to protect it should be worded specifically to protect the at-risk resource while still allowing for the creation of secondary dwellings if an alternative source can be proven. Simply forbidding secondary dwellings in areas where there are ground water problems inhibits creative solutions to create an adequate water supply.

It would suffice to insist that secondary dwellings in risky areas prove water supply other than groundwater. The same logic could be applied to areas where there is insufficient surface water to supply the demands of a community-operated water system. New connections must prove a viable source of water other than community-supplied surface water.

We are fortunate to live in an ecosystem where a predictable and abundant annual rainfall allows for the capture, storage and use of rainwater. This is a viable alternative source of water anywhere on Salt Spring, but it is not without its challenges.

One challenge is to determine how much water a small family or adult person reasonably needs on an average daily basis and to provide enough storage to capture that needed volume for our regular three-month summer drought. In my business we often use a simple estimate of 100 U.S. gallons per day for a small family (i.e. two adults, two young children) or 50 U.S. gallons per adult person. I have seen by experience that that is a fair estimate, dependent of course on the habits and awareness of the said family. I have seen a single person make 500 gallons last a month or more, so this estimated average is totally adequate if simple water saving measures are followed. Recycling grey water for toilets and irrigation is a great complement. Composting toilets ought to be considered as well.

A small suite or cottage providing housing for a small family should reasonably need to store 9,000 U.S. gallons to get through our common summer season. This could most efficiently be stored in three 3,000 U.S. gallon storage tanks. This brings me to discuss the next challenge of cost, and this is where our government bodies must exercise vision, flexibility, leadership and cooperation to reduce costs associated with rainwater harvesting on Salt Spring.

The B.C. Building Code regulation to require all storage tanks over four-feet tall to be secured to a geo-engineered platform nearly doubles the cost of that storage. In reality, there are hundreds of such storage tanks on Salt Spring and most are placed on well- compacted gravel on hardpan in an area where there is no risk of shifting to roll down a slope, damaging property in the event of an earthquake. I had read that a cylinder that is three times taller than its base is at such risk. The above-mentioned tanks are eight feet tall x 8.5 feet in diameter, less than a 1:1 ratio, thus well under the risk of toppling.

I believe that a policy should be initiated by the LTC and the CRD director to insist that the local building department approve a common alternative solution, such as a well-compacted base in low-risk locations, except in cases where the terrain of the proposed site is sloped above neighbouring property. Without spending a penny on incentives, adequate storage could be supplied with a cost savings of 40 per cent or more.

Rainwater harvesting is used all over the world, but in the CRD in order to use it in a house, the system must be designed and approved by an engineer. There are a number of elements required to make a system safe, but these elements are common, easily identified and repeatable. I believe the LTC and the CRD director should initiate a policy of having an engineer design a common system with variables identified. The design, installation and maintenance information should be documented and made public. A course could be provided to certified plumbers and ARCSA certified installers, who should be allowed to install such systems without the added cost of an engineer in every case. The building inspectors should know how to identify and approve the necessary elements. This policy would also aid in further reducing the cost of using rainwater as a viable source. with very little public expense, as well as promoting the option to all building owners. Similar policy could aid the use of light grey-water recycling as well.

Not only can the above actions aid significantly the economic viability of rainwater harvesting as a solution for suites and cottages in areas where traditional water supply is at risk, but it will help larger-scale affordable-housing projects create an adequate water supply as well. A further benefit from such policies is to promote the common installation in all existing buildings for outdoor non-household use, which would ease demand on ground water and surface water in the improvement districts. If 100 buildings in the North Salt Spring Waterworks District area each stored one tank worth of water, that would save 300,000 U.S. gallons (or more in the event of summer rains). Perhaps they could then be encouraged to be flexible with their moratorium policy and endeavour to supply some water to affordable housing projects in their district in conjunction with the projects’ own rainwater harvesting efforts.

I call on our elected officials and public servants to do what is necessary to cooperate in order to allow rainwater harvesting to be an economically viable, efficient and common source of water for our community. Please work together to enact these and other helpful policies and to work to support a spectrum of affordable housing solutions that will increase the percentage of smaller affordable homes in our overall housing stock so that our community will always be able to sustain young working-class families, artists, seniors on fixed income and others in low-income situations as part of our vibrant, healthy community.

This situation is at a crisis stage. Bold and decisive action must now occur!

The writer is a Salt Spring resident who sent the above to the Salt Spring Local Trust Committee and local CRD director Wayne McIntyre. He owns Salt Spring Water Co.