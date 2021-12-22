Are Some of Us Giving Away Our Freedoms for Privileges?

Dr. Manon Bolliger, ND

I can appreciate that those who followed the mandates and placed their trust in “the science,” the appointed experts, the media and the pharmaceutical companies sincerely believe they have done the right thing.

But are we aware as a collective that there are many people who should not risk taking these shots?1 Are we aware that those who have naturally acquired immunity are at greater risk of side effects from vaccines? 2 A recent study in Vancouver supports further investigation of how anti-body-reactivity may impact the clinical severity of COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 vaccine responses. 3

In the Lancet, a respected medical journal, in an article entitled “Covid-19: stigmatizing the unvaccinated is not justified,” Gunter Kampf warns us that both the unvaccinated and vaccinated play a relevant role in the pandemic.4 This is why some countries have chosen to focus only on the most affected of our society, have spared the children who have statistically no benefit from these shots, respected natural immunity, and like Japan, are leading the way to “No Force, No discrimination.” 5

Recent research has confirmed that the vaccines neither confer long-term immunity nor stop the spread, rendering them, defacto questionable as “vaccines.” In fairness to the pharmaceutical industries, their aim was to reduce illness and death and never claimed the injections would prevent infection or reduce transmission. In fact, even the health “experts” like Dr. Anthony Fauci have admitted that the vaccinated and the unvaccinated are the same in terms of viral load. In fact, he claims that the vaccinated harbour more virus than the unvaccinated.

Let’s face it, your innate immune system is your front line of defence. When infection succeeds in getting beyond the innate immune system in the upper respiratory tract, the adaptive immune system is engaged. This allows antibodies and other cellular defences to be created against many different aspects of the coronavirus (not just the spike protein). By contrast, COVID injection recipients’ adaptive immune systems are triggered unnaturally to create antibodies only against the coronavirus spike proteins. This leads them to not only depend on regular boosters, but in turn reduces their own natural immune system’s responses. The artificial adaptive antibodies are sub-optimal in neutralizing coronavirus, therefore there is a risk of “antibody dependant enhancement.” This has been observed in prior animal studies where animals who had received the vaccine and later were exposed to the virus, died in all cases. 6

Since less than 0.3 per cent of COVID-19 infections are fatal, with a study from March 2021 finding deaths generally occurring in extremely elderly, obese or unhealthy people, 7 it is important to make informed decisions on our health. Countries such as Israel are now on their fourth booster, and yet they have some of the highest COVID-19 rates. The public health authorities are saying we may need continual boosters to maintain antibody levels. However, the artificial adaptive immunity does not adapt as well as natural immunity to variants. Vaccines are not risk-free. With each booster comes a risk of adverse reactions.

There is emerging data on serious consequences and deaths from this adopted solution such as cardiomyopathies, 8 neurological issues, acquired immunodeficiency syndromes, 9 inflammatory bowel disease and “unexplained” increases in cancers, miscarriages and infertility. 10 We cannot really know the long-term impact of this apparently “quick fix” solution on our health, and as professor of risk management Norman Fenton shares we may not have the true mortality rates correct. 11

I believe that we risk prolonging the pandemic by counting solely on vaccine-induced immunity rather than working with our entire community to reach herd immunity. Because these vaccines are targeted and bind to only the virus spike protein, not only do they override the antibodies of the innate immune system, they also produce less broad protection. With this narrow focus these antibodies override the innate immune system from engaging future infections. This eliminates the first and most important line of defence, the innate immune system, from both fighting the infection and adapting for future variants.

A risk-benefit assessment is essential for any treatment, including vaccine therapy.

If the vaccine companies have negotiated indemnity from the consequences for their trials, ending late 2022/early 2023, who will pick up the pieces for our seriously injured? For our strained economy?

Should we allow our government to act as our doctors and make decisions for us as business owners? Decisions for us as families telling us who and whom we can invite?

While many took the vaccine to benefit society, how beneficial is it to have a divided society? Why are our freedoms being treated like privileges? Have we lost our way as Canadians?

The writer has been a naturopathic physician for 30 years and is recently retired. She divides her time between Salt Spring and Bowen islands.

Editor’s note: Links to sources for footnoted items in this submitted opinion piece are hyperlinked in the preceding sentences.