Are Some of Us Giving Away Our Freedoms for Privileges?
Dr. Manon Bolliger, ND
I can appreciate that those who followed the mandates and placed their trust in “the science,” the appointed experts, the media and the pharmaceutical companies sincerely believe they have done the right thing.
But are we aware as a collective that there are many people who should not risk taking these shots?1 Are we aware that those who have naturally acquired immunity are at greater risk of side effects from vaccines? 2 A recent study in Vancouver supports further investigation of how anti-body-reactivity may impact the clinical severity of COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 vaccine responses. 3
In the Lancet, a respected medical journal, in an article entitled “Covid-19: stigmatizing the unvaccinated is not justified,” Gunter Kampf warns us that both the unvaccinated and vaccinated play a relevant role in the pandemic.4 This is why some countries have chosen to focus only on the most affected of our society, have spared the children who have statistically no benefit from these shots, respected natural immunity, and like Japan, are leading the way to “No Force, No discrimination.” 5
Recent research has confirmed that the vaccines neither confer long-term immunity nor stop the spread, rendering them, defacto questionable as “vaccines.” In fairness to the pharmaceutical industries, their aim was to reduce illness and death and never claimed the injections would prevent infection or reduce transmission. In fact, even the health “experts” like Dr. Anthony Fauci have admitted that the vaccinated and the unvaccinated are the same in terms of viral load. In fact, he claims that the vaccinated harbour more virus than the unvaccinated.
Let’s face it, your innate immune system is your front line of defence. When infection succeeds in getting beyond the innate immune system in the upper respiratory tract, the adaptive immune system is engaged. This allows antibodies and other cellular defences to be created against many different aspects of the coronavirus (not just the spike protein). By contrast, COVID injection recipients’ adaptive immune systems are triggered unnaturally to create antibodies only against the coronavirus spike proteins. This leads them to not only depend on regular boosters, but in turn reduces their own natural immune system’s responses. The artificial adaptive antibodies are sub-optimal in neutralizing coronavirus, therefore there is a risk of “antibody dependant enhancement.” This has been observed in prior animal studies where animals who had received the vaccine and later were exposed to the virus, died in all cases. 6
Since less than 0.3 per cent of COVID-19 infections are fatal, with a study from March 2021 finding deaths generally occurring in extremely elderly, obese or unhealthy people, 7 it is important to make informed decisions on our health. Countries such as Israel are now on their fourth booster, and yet they have some of the highest COVID-19 rates. The public health authorities are saying we may need continual boosters to maintain antibody levels. However, the artificial adaptive immunity does not adapt as well as natural immunity to variants. Vaccines are not risk-free. With each booster comes a risk of adverse reactions.
There is emerging data on serious consequences and deaths from this adopted solution such as cardiomyopathies, 8 neurological issues, acquired immunodeficiency syndromes, 9 inflammatory bowel disease and “unexplained” increases in cancers, miscarriages and infertility. 10 We cannot really know the long-term impact of this apparently “quick fix” solution on our health, and as professor of risk management Norman Fenton shares we may not have the true mortality rates correct. 11
I believe that we risk prolonging the pandemic by counting solely on vaccine-induced immunity rather than working with our entire community to reach herd immunity. Because these vaccines are targeted and bind to only the virus spike protein, not only do they override the antibodies of the innate immune system, they also produce less broad protection. With this narrow focus these antibodies override the innate immune system from engaging future infections. This eliminates the first and most important line of defence, the innate immune system, from both fighting the infection and adapting for future variants.
A risk-benefit assessment is essential for any treatment, including vaccine therapy.
If the vaccine companies have negotiated indemnity from the consequences for their trials, ending late 2022/early 2023, who will pick up the pieces for our seriously injured? For our strained economy?
Should we allow our government to act as our doctors and make decisions for us as business owners? Decisions for us as families telling us who and whom we can invite?
While many took the vaccine to benefit society, how beneficial is it to have a divided society? Why are our freedoms being treated like privileges? Have we lost our way as Canadians?
The writer has been a naturopathic physician for 30 years and is recently retired. She divides her time between Salt Spring and Bowen islands.
Editor’s note: Links to sources for footnoted items in this submitted opinion piece are hyperlinked in the preceding sentences.
Thank you for taking the time to write this helpful and reassuring piece.
Take some salts and don’t clog up the hospitals when you get sick.
Dear Editor:
It’s quite irresponsible for you to run this article on the very same day that our island has nine new cases of Covid reported in the previous week. I personally know three people who are intensely health and immunity minded who caught Covid and who were severely sick for four to six weeks.
The first link to GreatGameIndia.com tells you all you need to know. The site is considered one of the original “superspreaders” of Covid vaccine conspiracies:
https://apnews.com/article/conspiracy-theories-iran-only-on-ap-media-misinformation-bfca6d5b236a29d61c4dd38702495ffe
https://www.wired.com/story/opinion-how-one-particular-coronavirus-myth-went-viral/
Anyone who takes vaccine advice from a naturopath gets what they have coming to them.
~ Jack Nelson, Salt Spring
From Wikipedia: Naturopathy is a form of alternative medicine that employs an array of pseudoscientific practices. Treatments range from outright quackery, and are based on vitalism and folk medicine rather than evidence-based medicine (EBM). Naturopathic practitioners commonly recommend against following modern medical practices, including but not limited to medical testing, drugs, vaccinations, and surgery. Instead, naturopathic practice relies on unscientific notions, often leading naturopaths to diagnoses and treatments that have no factual merit. Naturopathy is considered by the medical profession to be ineffective and harmful, raising ethical issues about its practice. In addition to condemnations and criticism from the medical community, such as the American Cancer Society, have repeatedly been denounced as and accused of being charlatans and practicing quackery.
Thank you Dr. Bolliger for voicing your opinion in an opinion article.
I am concerned for you that you appear to believe that Free Speech still exists in our country.
That kind of thinking comes from a time long ago, before social media and cancel culture, and the destruction of the English language in favour of political correctness and tender feelings. It was a time where ideas were freely exchanged among enthusiastic intellectuals eager for debate, and the winners and losers remained friends after.
Today we use what is referred to as ‘the official narrative’ that is endorsed by government, business, and the media. Anything that runs contrary to the official narrative is either fake news or misinformation.
I expect that you wrote this with the kindest of intentions, as any reasonable man would expect from a medical practitioner, and with the sincere hope of educating some of those who were still on the fence about injections.
But it is well past the time for winning converts.
Most of our citizens have already looked to our politicians for guidance and directions to follow, and they have signed up and lined up for one, two and three injections. The consensus is that they will continue to be injected until our politicians tell them they are allowed to stop.
Cognitive bias will ensure that at no time will any new or contrary information be presented to the majority to conflict with this commitment. Censorship will help to restrict the exchange of ideas.
The people who do not agree with your choice of what goes into your body will now attack your profession, your intellect, and your rights as a Canadian citizen.
In addition to being discredited, you will be accused of encouraging the anti-vax (fill in your choice of slanders) crowd. You will be told that you are the problem and that you are putting lives at risk.
Many will assume that you have not been injected and shout that you do not deserve health care or access to a hospital (not yet), or the right to enter a grocery store (not yet).
They may state that you do not have the right to have non-injected friends and family visit you in your home for the next 5 weeks (now in force), or the right to work (now in force), or the right to get on an airplane or train (now in force). But you will always have the right to enter a government liquor store which is an essential service.
Forget these people, for they are now on the other side of the divide. There is nothing you can do for them.
Instead, please embrace the choir.
There are a ton of people on Salt Spring Island who have taken steps to learn all these things you want to share, and much more as new details emerge each day. Out of a hundred members of our community that come to mind, I know less than a dozen who have chosen to join the majority.
I can guess at what your sincerely held fears are for our society and its future, and I share them.
Perhaps the greatest tragedy will be a lost generation of youth as this crisis continues to be generated through 2022 and beyond. Children who grow up 6 feet apart and unable to read facial clues, surrounded by constant fear and anxiety, and a fragmented education. They are our future.
Please ignore the haters who will come after you. They are just afraid of everything all the time, which is very sad. And always know that you are not alone.
Please check the references in Ms Bolliger’s article. The Driftwood might have done better to vet this more carefully, just as The Lancet should have vetted Gunther Kampf’s letter before publishing it. Please do note that it was a letter, not an article.
Please also note that Ms. Bolliger’s opinions do not represent the official position on Covid 19 of LICENSED naturopaths both here and in the U.S.
This is not about haters or personal freedom. This is about caring judiciously for ourselves and each other. Taking care to source our information properly can go a very long way to establish reasonable course of action.