2018 Elections: Local EV developments applauded

By ROBIN WILLIAMS

As a candidate for Salt Spring CRD director in the Oct. 20 elections, I am pleased to answer the questions posed to candidates by Jim Standen of the Transition Salt Spring EV Group in last week’s Driftwood.

However, first I would like to acknowledge and thank retiring trustee George Grams and director Wayne McIntyre. I have worked with both for many years and appreciate their service to the community. A particular thanks to Wayne for leaving the CRD books in great shape. I look forward to taking over and seeking future advice from you both. Thank you once again.

As to the first question on a commercial vehicle charging park, I would support this if the suitable location can be found. I recently saw a solar-driven four-unit level-2 station at BCIT and would certainly like to see a similar application here on Salt Spring. The Salt Spring Island Transportation Commission is currently conducting a “parking study.” With the number of EV cars now on-island and visiting, the idea of a level-3 charging park should be added to this discussion.

As to question two about being a test bed for new technology, electric buses are now being tested in Victoria and based on the results could be incorporated into the overall fleet we have access to. I am particularly interested in an island-wide system of E-bike charging stations, possibly high speed. Finally, we are working on a water-based extension to the transit system between Ganges, the other islands and Sidney. An E-ferry boat may be applicable on this routing.

Regarding question three about organizational needs, the Islands Trust has considered purchasing an electric vehicle for Salt Spring. Also, the CRD uses them in Victoria. The problem here is that vehicle requirements exceed the current type of EV available. Specifically, the CRD uses large pick-up trucks. Hopefully there will soon be larger electric vehicles available to replace these gas or diesel-powered units. E-vehicles certainly make sense on smaller islands like Salt Spring. The SSITC is also looking into the use of smaller low-speed electric vehicles for the Ganges core.

In answer to question four on charging stations, I wish to see a green infrastructure plan for all CRD and Islands Trust physical plant. This would mean chargers at the Portlock facility, pool and Islands Trust office. Also the initiation of EV charging at many new facilities, including those for E-bikes.

Question five on personal use: I actually went 17 years without owning a car. This is when I moved to Montreal from Toronto and is also when I became a great fan of public transport. Today on Salt Spring I do have a car but also an electric bike. It is a locally distributed “Juiced Ocean Cruiser” in a very prominent teal colour and was purchased from Outspokin Bike Shop in Ganges.

What more can be done? For Salt Spring Island with its small size and population there is only one way we can significantly work towards climate change greenhouse gas reduction: That is to show leadership. We need to develop the kind of “world-class” standup efforts the EV group has obtained in other areas. The most pressing situations exist in the use and distribution of water.

I applaud Jim Standen and the many members of the TSS EV Group. They have certainly inspired me to do more, think more and act. They have shown what a volunteer effort can obtain with very little reliance on government. Thank you Jim and your team.

The writer is a CRD director candidate in the Oct. 20 election.