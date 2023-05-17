Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023
Smoke from an illegal backyard burn on Salt Spring last year. All open burning is banned on Salt Spring and in the rest of the Coastal Fire Centre region until Oct. 31 or the order is rescinded. Currently, campfires that are no larger than a half-metre high by a half-metre wide are still allowed if a permit is acquired from the Salt Spring fire department, with conditions.
News

Open burning banned as of noon on May 18

By Contributed Article

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue announced today that most open burning activities will be prohibited on Salt Spring Island and throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction as of noon on Thursday, May 18.

The prohibition is being enacted to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety..

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited on Salt Spring Island and throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. This prohibition will be in place until Oct. 31, 2023, or until the order is rescinded.

Specifically, this prohibition refers to the following activities:

“Category 2 open fire” (backyard and incinerator burning)

“Category 3 open fire” (machine pile)

Also prohibited are the activities listed below (Wildfire Act, Section 12):

  • Fireworks;
  • Sky Lanterns;
  • Binary Exploding Targets;
  • Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description; and,
  • Air Curtain Burners.

Currently, the prohibition does not apply to Category 1 – Campfires that are half-metre high by half-metre wide or smaller, or to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Anyone lighting a campfire must apply for a fire permit and maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to http://www.bcwildfire.ca or https://saltspringfire.com/burn-restrictions/

Other stories you might like

Windsor Plywood expands local ownership group

Windsor Plywood announced this week that Jess Harkema and Adam Geddes have joined the business’ ownership group of Mike Stefancsik, Ken Marr and Gordon...

Isabella Point Road rehab project finished

Isabella Point Road construction work is “substantially completed,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, with finishing touches continuing in...

Viewpoint: Listen to the old-timers

By MIKE STACEY I have been looking through my Victoria phone book dated 1940. There is a small section for Ganges; Miss FM Aitkens was...

Editorial: Get prepared with emergency info

This past weekend’s unusually warm temperatures, plus the early-season wildfires in B.C. and Alberta, are reminding us that now is the time to get...

