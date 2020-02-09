WHEATLEY, Dennis

Dennis Wheatley

December 9, 1928 – February 1, 2020

Dennis was born in Leeds, England December 9, 1928 to William and Frances Wheatley. One of twelve, he is predeceased by Dorothy, Anne, Pauline and Kathleen but survived by Doreen, Marie, Peter, Brian, Robert, Terry, Graham and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be an enormous hole in the lives of his much loved daughters, Brenda (Reg) and Tina (Dave), granddaughters Ali (Brady), Patrick, great-grandson and Juli (Trevor) and his love, Pat and her family.

In 1953, Dennis emigrated to Canada. He started work in a printing company in Montreal but soon came to Vancouver to run their sales department. He went on to own several very successful companies in Vancouver connected to printing and graphic arts. He enjoyed the business world but when he was 60 he enjoyed his retirement even more.

This Yorkshire lad was always keen on sports: cycling in Europe, windsurfing, skiing, fishing then spending many hours on the golf course. He was so proud to receive his honorary life membership at our Salt Spring Golf Club when he and the Club both hit 90.

Dennis always looked after his physical fitness and was fortune to enjoy good health for most of his life. His stroke in 2017 brought big, frustrating changes culminating in his admission to Lady Minto on January 23 this year. Thankfully, more strokes and pneumonia brought to an end his journey with vascular dementia.

In keeping with Dennis’s wishes, there will be no service but a gathering at Brenda’s home at a later date.

Since there is not a separate dementia foundation, please consider donating in his memory to the Alzheimer Society B.C. 1-604-681-6530 or email: giving@alzheimerbc.org