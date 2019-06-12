WHARRY, Stanley Richard

Sadly, we say goodbye and farewell to our dear Stanley, who passed away very peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer for over a year.

Stan had a huge appreciation for life, and loved so much, but most especially: gardening, biking, harness racing, and his friends and family. As anyone who knew him could tell you, his love for and pride in his daughter, Eve, was in a category of love all its own.

A Salt Spring Islander for the past 20 years, Stan was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1949, the third of eight brothers and sisters. He met Maxine there in 1991 and together they moved west to escape the cold, finally landing on Salt Spring. Stan moved back to Edmonton after that for a few years, but returned to co-parent Eve, which he did whole-heartedly, working together with Maxine and Brian. Stan was especially proud of the good relationship they kept after the break up. He put his daughter’s needs first and went from there.

There were friends, family, cake, a lot of laughs and some tears as we said goodbye during a special Bon Voyage party in the palliative care room at Lady Minto. At the end of the party, we joined hands and Letitia said a beautiful prayer around Stan.

We thank the Lady Minto Hospital staff, and his doctor, for their kindness and professionalism in caring for Stan over the past year, and especially for the last seven weeks of his life. We thank all his friends, family, and the hospice volunteers who called and/or visited him, so very much. Often there were two or three visits a day, and he was so grateful for them. We thank his siblings, who came from far away to see him, and to all his friends who devoted their time and care to making his life better.

One of the last things Stan said was how much he wanted to see his mother again. We know he’s with her now, and although we miss him, we are happy for him.

A Celebration in Stan’s Honour will be held on June 18th, for his friends, at 5 pm at Pat’s place. Please call (250) 537-9989 for details.