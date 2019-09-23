WERTMAN, Ronald Allan

Ronald Allan Wertman

December 30, 1933 – September 11, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald Allan Wertman on September 11, 2019 at Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island. He will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Beverly, his brother Lyle, his children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

One of the reasons Bev fell in love with Ron was because he had the ability to make her laugh and smile. He was her “person” and shield in this world. Ron will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Meaden Hall the Legion in Salt Spring Island, Saturday October 19, 2019, from 12 – 2pm.