WEBSTER, Gerard (Gardy) Henry

Gerard (Gardy) Henry Webster

Oct 16, 1932 – June 23, 2019

Our dear Dad passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his wife Ruby, his parents Marguerite and Alfred Webster, and his siblings, Marilyn, Elizabeth, and Alfred.

Gardy was born in Williams Lake, B.C. He grew up on a farm in Horsefly, B.C. during the hard times of the Great Depression. Gardy learned from a very young age to work hard and live with very little. He acquired life skills such as farming, logging, carpentry, and even knit his own socks and mittens. It was a simple and enriching life that taught Gardy a skill set and work ethic that paved the road to success in his various occupations and business ventures.

Dad moved to Terrace at age 18 after his high school graduation. The following year in 1951 he met and married the love of his life, Ruby. Gardy and Ruby had four daughters and a son during their 16 years in Terrace.

Dad worked in the bush falling timber and purchased his first business selling and repairing radiators and batteries. He was a wonderful provider and always dreamed of owning a farm one day. In 1967 Dad moved his family to Salt Spring Island, where he and mom purchased a farm on Reynolds Rd. He spent the next few years subdividing part of the farm and was employed in construction. He eventually bought the construction business and built many homes on the island.

Dad and Mom enjoyed their nearly 50 years on the island. They joined the bowling league and were members of the golf club where they made many life-long friends. They enjoyed many years of travel together. In retirement Dad enjoyed falling and milling his own lumber and became an accomplished wood turner. He especially loved the forest, and the character, colour, and grain of the various species of trees that the island has to offer.

Dad was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his daughters Carolyn (Ray), Debbie (Bob), Pam (Allan), Cindy (Bob), and son Scot (Elaine), 11 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

He also leaves to mourn his sister Maxine and brother Ray, brother-in-law Ken (Sherrill) and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Crichton and Savvy Seniors for their loving comanionship. A special thank you to Greenwoods Eldercare and the Hospice Society for their thoughtful, gentle care of Dad.

Those wishing to leave condolences may do so at www.haywardsfuneral.com .

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Greenwoods Eldercare Society or the Hospice.